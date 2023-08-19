Mason Mount arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Manchester United via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are taking on Manchester United in the Premier League as both sides look to build on underwhelming an opening weekend with a statement win today.

Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford in their first match under new manager Ange Postecoglou and since the departure of talisman Harry Kane. Speaking ahead of his first home game, the Australian coach said he is determined to turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a fortress. “If you want to make it a place where we see it as an advantage, you have got to make sure the experience for opposition clubs is not a pleasant one,” Postecoglou said this week.

United picked up all three points at home to Wolves but it was by no means a convincing performance and Erik ten Hag has called for much better against Tottenham, particularly from his midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and summer signing Mason Mount. “It’s a new midfield and we have step up there,” he said. “We have to improve in possession. We were absolutely not good.”

