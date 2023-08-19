Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1692461220

Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Who will land a telling blow early in the new Premier League season?

Lawrence Ostlere
Saturday 19 August 2023 17:07
Comments
<p>Mason Mount arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium</p>

Mason Mount arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

(Manchester United via Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are taking on Manchester United in the Premier League as both sides look to build on underwhelming an opening weekend with a statement win today.

Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford in their first match under new manager Ange Postecoglou and since the departure of talisman Harry Kane. Speaking ahead of his first home game, the Australian coach said he is determined to turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a fortress. “If you want to make it a place where we see it as an advantage, you have got to make sure the experience for opposition clubs is not a pleasant one,” Postecoglou said this week.

United picked up all three points at home to Wolves but it was by no means a convincing performance and Erik ten Hag has called for much better against Tottenham, particularly from his midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and summer signing Mason Mount. “It’s a new midfield and we have step up there,” he said. “We have to improve in possession. We were absolutely not good.”

Follow the action from the Premier League match below.

Recommended

1692460802

Premier League full-time scores

And those latest scores have all become full-time results:

Fulham 0-3 Brentford

Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo celebrates after scoring a late third

(AFP via Getty Images)

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Diogo Jota celebrates after scoring Liverpool’s third goal

(Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Wolves 1-4 Brighton

Solly March celebrates scoring Brighton’s third goal

(Action Images via Reuters)
Lawrence Ostlere19 August 2023 17:00
1692460444

Premier League latest scores

It’s coming to the end for the day’s 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League. Here are the latest scores:

Fulham 0-3 Brentford

Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth

Wolves 1-4 Brighton

Lawrence Ostlere19 August 2023 16:54
1692459490

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Team news

So Tottenham have made two changes for the visit of Manchester United with Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr handed starts. Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp dropped to the bench after starting last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, which was Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge of Spurs.

Manchester United are unchanged from Monday’s 1-0 win over Wolves. Harry Maguire did drop out of the squad with Erik Ten Hag deciding to name two goalkeepers in Dean Henderson and Radek Vitek.

Marcus Rashford arrives at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

(Manchester United via Getty Imag)
Lawrence Ostlere19 August 2023 16:38
1692459286

Tottenham vs Manchester United: Line-ups

Confirmed line-ups from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.

Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Emerson, Perisic, Lo Celso, Forster, Solomon, Davies.

Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fernandes (c), Mount; Antony, Garnacho, Rashford.

Subs: Lindelof, Martial, Eriksen, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Pellistri, McTominay, Vmtek.

Lawrence Ostlere19 August 2023 16:34
1692458601

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur are taking on Manchester United in the Premier League as both sides look to build on underwhelming an opening weekend with a statement win today.

Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford in their first match under new manager Ange Postecoglou and since the departure of talisman Harry Kane. Speaking ahead of his first home game, the Australian coach said he is determined to turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a fortress. “If you want to make it a place where we see it as an advantage, you have got to make sure the experience for opposition clubs is not a pleasant one,” Postecoglou said this week.

United picked up all three points at home to Wolves but it was by no means a convincing performance and Erik ten Hag has called for much better against Tottenham, particularly from his midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and summer signing Mason Mount. “It’s a new midfield and we have step up there,” he said. “We have to improve in possession. We were absolutely not good.”

Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham claimed a 2-2 draw at Brentford (Nigel French/PA)

(PA Wire)
Lawrence Ostlere19 August 2023 16:23
1692458494

Tottenham vs Manchester United

Follow live updates as Tottenham take on Manchester United in north London today.

Lawrence Ostlere19 August 2023 16:21

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in