Tottenham vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Who will land a telling blow early in the new Premier League season?
Tottenham Hotspur are taking on Manchester United in the Premier League as both sides look to build on underwhelming an opening weekend with a statement win today.
Spurs drew 2-2 at Brentford in their first match under new manager Ange Postecoglou and since the departure of talisman Harry Kane. Speaking ahead of his first home game, the Australian coach said he is determined to turn the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into a fortress. “If you want to make it a place where we see it as an advantage, you have got to make sure the experience for opposition clubs is not a pleasant one,” Postecoglou said this week.
United picked up all three points at home to Wolves but it was by no means a convincing performance and Erik ten Hag has called for much better against Tottenham, particularly from his midfield trio of Casemiro, Bruno Fernandes and summer signing Mason Mount. “It’s a new midfield and we have step up there,” he said. “We have to improve in possession. We were absolutely not good.”
Follow the action from the Premier League match below.
Tottenham vs Manchester United: Team news
So Tottenham have made two changes for the visit of Manchester United with Pedro Porro and Pape Sarr handed starts. Emerson Royal and Oliver Skipp dropped to the bench after starting last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Brentford, which was Ange Postecoglou’s first match in charge of Spurs.
Manchester United are unchanged from Monday’s 1-0 win over Wolves. Harry Maguire did drop out of the squad with Erik Ten Hag deciding to name two goalkeepers in Dean Henderson and Radek Vitek.
Tottenham vs Manchester United: Line-ups
Confirmed line-ups from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium:
Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma, Maddison; Kulusevski, Richarlison, Son.
Subs: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Sanchez, Emerson, Perisic, Lo Celso, Forster, Solomon, Davies.
Manchester United: Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Fernandes (c), Mount; Antony, Garnacho, Rashford.
Subs: Lindelof, Martial, Eriksen, Dalot, Sancho, Henderson, Pellistri, McTominay, Vmtek.
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Tottenham vs Manchester United
Follow live updates as Tottenham take on Manchester United in north London today.
