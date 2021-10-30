Tottenham Hotspur will hope their attack can have a similar impact against Manchester United’s leaky defence as Liverpool’s did last week, when the two teams meet on Saturday.

Harry Kane has only scored once in eight Premier League matches this term, but will no doubt be keen to improve on that tally quickly, having been the league’s top scorer last term.

Nuno Espirito Santo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have both been questioned this season, but it’s the United boss who is under most pressure after a series of unconvincing performances resulted in the Old Trafford hammering by their rivals.

Another bad result for the Norwegian could see him out of the job and a big response is required.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 30 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Spurs are still without Ryan Sessegnon, but Bryan Gil is the only other doubt.

United have many more absences, starting with Paul Pogba who is suspended after his red card against Liverpool. Anthony Martial is back from a long lay-off but faces a fight for a place, while Raphael Varane may be hurried back into the XI after a shambolic defensive showing last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

TOT - Lloris; Tanganga, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Moura, Kane, Son

MNU - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Lingard, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Odds

Tottenham 135/67

Draw 51/19

Man United 17/12

Prediction

Tottenham won’t fear United and will give them problems, but surely Solskjaer’s side have to come together to produce a vastly improved showing under pressure. Spurs 2-2 Man United.