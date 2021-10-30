All eyes will be on Manchester United and their defence in particular on Saturday, as they head to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have made headlines all week long for all the wrong reasons, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer under enormous pressure after a thrashing at the hands of Liverpool.

Spurs, meanwhile, lost to West Ham but remain sixth in the table, one spot and one point ahead of United - and won in the League Cup in midweek.

Both teams hope to fight for a Champions League spot but there’s a huge amount of work for both managers to do to achieve that objective this term - if they last out the campaign, which at the moment is far from a foregone conclusion.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game will kick off at 5:30pm on Saturday 30 October at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

Spurs are still without Ryan Sessegnon, but Bryan Gil is the only other doubt.

United have many more absences, starting with Paul Pogba who is suspended after his red card against Liverpool. Anthony Martial is back from a long lay-off but faces a fight for a place, while Raphael Varane may be hurried back into the XI after a shambolic defensive showing last weekend.

Predicted line-ups

TOT - Lloris; Tanganga, Romero, Dier, Reguilon; Skipp, Hojbjerg, Ndombele; Moura, Kane, Son

MNU - De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; McTominay, Matic; Lingard, Fernandes, Rashford; Ronaldo

Odds

Tottenham 135/67

Draw 51/19

Man United 17/12

Prediction

Tottenham won’t fear United and will give them problems, but surely Solskjaer’s side have to come together to produce a vastly improved showing under pressure. Spurs 2-2 Man United.