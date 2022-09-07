Tottenham vs Marseille live stream: How to watch Champions League game online tonight
Everything you need to know ahead of the Group D clash
Tottenham Hotspur return to the Champions League group stage for the first time in three seasons, following dalliances with lower-tier European competitions in the past couple of campaigns, and Marseille lie in wait on Wednesday evening.
Spurs overhauled north London rivals Arsenal to pinch fourth spot in the 2021-22 Premier League final standings, earning a return to Europe’s top table, and they will look to make the most of a winnable group that also contains Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt.
Antonio Conte’s troops have made an impressive start to the season, unbeaten in the Premier League after six games - with four wins and two draws to their name - as captain Harry Kane once again leads the charge.
Marseille have begun their Ligue 1 campaign in similarly impressive fashion however, as a 1-1 draw at Brest last month is their only dropped points and Igor Tudor’s men will be confident of getting a result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.
When is Tottenham vs Marseille?
The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September. It will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.
How can I watch it?
It will be shown live on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.
Team news
Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura are Spurs’ only injury concerns ahead of the match after Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero returned at the weekend. Antonio Conte’s biggest call will come in the front three where Richarlison impressed against Fulham but may lose his spot to Dejan Kulusevski. Don Heung-min has started the season slowly but he and Harry Kane look nailed on for two of those three spots.
Marseille attackers Cedric Bakambu and Bamba Dieng have been left out of the Champions League squad after deadline-day transfers collapsed, while Dimitri Payet is expected to miss out with a calf issue, Samuel Gigot looks set to still be sidelined and Alexis Sanchez is suspended. A variety of ex-Arsenal players are in contention to play against their former north London foes even with Sanchez’s absence, as Sead Kolasinac, Nuno Tavares and Matteo Guendouzi could all feature.
Predicted line-ups
Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son
Marseille XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Gerson; Suarez
Odds
Tottenham: 1/2
Draw: 7/2
Marseille: 11/2
Prediction
This could be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the opening matchday given both teams’ impressive starts to the season but home advantage should be just enough to see Spurs through. Tottenham 3-2 Marseille.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies