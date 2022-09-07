Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur were handed a friendly-looking group for their Champions League return after a two-season absence and they will kick off the campaign against Marseille on Wednesday evening.

Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt are the other teams in Group D, giving Spurs what looks like - on paper - to be a great chance to reach the knockout stages and put themselves on track for a repeat of their run to the 2019 final.

Antonio Conte’s side would do well not to underestimate Marseille however, as the French outfit have enjoyed a flying start to the season in Ligue 1, sitting unbeaten with five wins and a draw after six games to be level on points with table-topping PSG.

Conte and managing director of football Fabio Paratici worked hard to bolster Spurs’ squad over the summer to help cope with the demands of Champions League football, as the likes of Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic and Djed Spence were added to the group, and fans will be anticipating a fast start to their European adventure.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.

When is Tottenham vs Marseille?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September. It will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura are Spurs’ only injury concerns ahead of the match after Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero returned at the weekend. Antonio Conte’s biggest call will come in the front three where Richarlison impressed against Fulham but may lose his spot to Dejan Kulusevski. Don Heung-min has started the season slowly but he and Harry Kane look nailed on for two of those three spots.

Marseille attackers Cedric Bakambu and Bamba Dieng have been left out of the Champions League squad after deadline-day transfers collapsed, while Dimitri Payet is expected to miss out with a calf issue, Samuel Gigot looks set to still be sidelined and Alexis Sanchez is suspended. A variety of ex-Arsenal players are in contention to play against their former north London foes even with Sanchez’s absence, as Sead Kolasinac, Nuno Tavares and Matteo Guendouzi could all feature.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Marseille XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Gerson; Suarez

Odds

Tottenham: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Marseille: 11/2

Prediction

This could be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the opening matchday given both teams’ impressive starts to the season but home advantage should be just enough to see Spurs through. Tottenham 3-2 Marseille.