In-form Tottenham Hotspur kick off a first Champions League campaign since 2019-20 when they host Marseille in north London on Wednesday evening.

Antonio Conte’s outfit look like a different animal to recent seasons as they demonstrated a combination of grit and quality to remain unbeaten through the first six games of the new Premier League campaign - four wins and two draw leaving them just a point off top spot.

Now attention turns to continental competition, as recent forays into the Europa League and Europa Conference League have given way to a return to Europe’s top table and a winnable group that also includes Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt will have Spurs supporters dreaming of the knockout stages.

The opening contest against Marseille doesn’t look as straightforward as it may have done when the draw was made however, with Les Olympiens off to an absolute flyer in Ligue 1 - unbeaten with five wins and just a solitary draw so far - and the visitors will fancy an upset at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the opening match of the group stage.

When is Tottenham vs Marseille?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 7 September. It will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting at 7.15pm. It will be also streamed live on the BT Sport website and mobile app for BT Sport customers.

Team news

Bryan Gil and Lucas Moura are Spurs’ only injury concerns ahead of the match after Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero returned at the weekend. Antonio Conte’s biggest call will come in the front three where Richarlison impressed against Fulham but may lose his spot to Dejan Kulusevski. Don Heung-min has started the season slowly but he and Harry Kane look nailed on for two of those three spots.

Marseille attackers Cedric Bakambu and Bamba Dieng have been left out of the Champions League squad after deadline-day transfers collapsed, while Dimitri Payet is expected to miss out with a calf issue, Samuel Gigot looks set to still be sidelined and Alexis Sanchez is suspended. A variety of ex-Arsenal players are in contention to play against their former north London foes even with Sanchez’s absence, as Sead Kolasinac, Nuno Tavares and Matteo Guendouzi could all feature.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Lenglet, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Marseille XI: Lopez; Mbemba, Balerdi, Kolasinac; Clauss, Rongier, Veretout, Tavares; Guendouzi, Gerson; Suarez

Odds

Tottenham: 1/2

Draw: 7/2

Marseille: 11/2

Prediction

This could be one of the most entertaining fixtures of the opening matchday given both teams’ impressive starts to the season but home advantage should be just enough to see Spurs through. Tottenham 3-2 Marseille.