Milan vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Champions League updates

Milan vs Tottenham LIVE: Champions League team news and line-ups as Spurs face midfield crisis
Tottenham visit AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 at the San Siro tonight.
Antonio Conte’s side progressed to the knockout stages after a dramatic victory in Marseille, with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s late goal securing top spot with the last kick of the game. Spurs come into the test against the Italian champions reeling, however, following a 4-1 thrashing at Leicester on Sunday, as well as a number of injury absences.
Tottenham have been rocked by the news that Rodrigo Bentancur has been ruled out for the season and with Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma also injured, Conte is set to field an inexperienced midfield duo tonight. Harry Kane will hope to lead Tottenham towards the quarter-finals, however, as they face a Milan side who have also been struggling for form.
The Serie A champions have lost four of their last five matches in all competitions under Stefano Pioli, including heavy defeats to Inter, Lazio and Sassuolo. Milan, who are seven-time European champions, are looking to reach their first Champions League quarter-final since 2012. Follow all the latest build-up and team news ahead of Milan vs Tottenham, below.
Milan vs Tottenham: Early team news
Spurs face a midfield crisis with Rodrigo Bentancur ruled out for the rest of the season after the midfielder ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in the fixture against Leicester.
Yves Bissouma is also injured while Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is unavailable through suspension. Captain Hugo Lloris and left-back Ryan Sessegnon also miss out through injury.
Milan are boosted by the return of Fikayo Tomori and Ismael Bennacer but remain without Alessandro Florenzi, Sergino Dest, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Mike Maignan.
Predicted line-ups
AC Milan: Tatarusanu; Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori; Saelemaekers, Bennacer, Tonali, Hernandez; Diaz, Leao; Giroud
Tottenham: Forster; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Porro, Sarr, Skipp, Perisic; Kulusevski, Son; Kane
Milan vs Tottenham odds and prediction
AC Milan: 13/10
Draw: 23/10
Tottenham: 9/5
Prediction
With both sides’ inconsistent league form, it is tough to know how this fixture will turn out. A home crowd combined with Spurs’ massive absentees in the middle of the park will make Milan favourites but the away side’s dogged display against Man City may provide the blueprint for a snatch-and-grab away performance. AC Milan 1-1 Tottenham
Milan vs Tottenham
The Champions League first leg will kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 14 February.
How can I watch it?
Milan vs Tottenham will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, with coverage starting from 7pm.
Milan vs Tottenham LIVE: Latest Champions League updates
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Tottenham vs AC Milan in the first leg of the Champions League last-16 at the San Siro tonight.
