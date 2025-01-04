Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as goalkeeper Brandon Austin makes debut
Spurs sit in 11th at the start of the year, while the Magpies are still on the hunt for European football
Tottenham face Newcastle in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with the hosts looking to grab a much-needed three points to relieve some of the pressure surrounding Ange Postecoglou.
Spurs sit in 11th as the new year begins, with questions surrounding the Australian after a string of poor results, though they remain in contention for the league cup and European places in 2025.
Meanwhile, Newcastle made a similarly mixed start to the season but found form before the end of the year, with four straight wins putting them in fifth and right among the contenders for Champions League football next season.
This will also be the first Premier League match that Thomas Tuchel will attend after taking charge of England on January 1. The German will be watching the likes of Anthony Gordon and James Maddison as he takes his place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Follow all of the build-up from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in our live blog below:
Who is Tottenham goalkeeper Brandon Austin?
At 25, Tottenham academy graduate Brandon Austin makes his competitive debut for Tottenham this afternoon.
Born in Hemel Hempstead, Austin has progressed through the ranks at Tottenham but has had to wait a long time for a shot between the posts.
He was on the bench 17 times last season, behind Guglielmo Vicario and Fraser Forster, but signed a new deal to 2029 in the summer.
He made loan moves to Viborg FF in Demark and Orlando City in the MLS , but has been at Tottenham since 2021 without making an appearance.
Tottenham vs Newcastle team news and line-ups
For Newcastle, Sven Botman starts in one of two changes as Tino Livramento replaces Kieran Trippier.
Botman replaces the suspended Fabian Schar and returns to defence after a long injury absence.
Big team news for both Tottenham and Newcastle. Spurs are ravaged with injuries and illness, and goalkeeper Brandon Austin makes his debut in place of Fraser Forster - who is not in the squad.
Lucas Bergvall starts in midfield, with Rodrigo Bentacur out and James Maddison and Yves Bissouma on the bench.
Captain Son Heung-min is also on the bench and Timo Werner joins Dominic Solanke and Brennan Johnson in defence.
Tottenham XI: Austin; Porro, Gray, Dragusin, Spence; Sarr, Kulusevski, Bergvall; Johnson, Solanke, Werner.
Newcastle XI: Dubravka; Livramento, Botman, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy Isak, Gordon.
What is the Newcastle team news?
Newcastle defender Fabian Schar will similarly serve a one-match suspension after his fifth booking of the season. Sven Botman is nearing his comeback from a long lay off but this game may come too soon. Kieran Trippier is a doubt.
What is the Tottenham team news?
Destiny Udogie is the latest Tottenham defender to suffer an injury issue, joining Ben Davies, Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero on the sidelines with goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario also out. Djed Spence is at least back from suspension, but Rodrigo Bentancur’s return to the team was brief with an accumulation of yellow cards causing the Uruguayan midfielder to miss this fixture.
Is Tottenham v Newcastle on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Premier League fixture
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage on the channel from 11am GMT. Subscribers can stream via discovery+.
Good morning
An injury-hit Tottenham start 2025 in desperate need of a win as Newcastle come to London to open the second half of the Premier League season.
A difficult recent run amid a number of defensive issues has caused Ange Postecoglou’s methods to come under question with Spurs slipping into the bottom half with hopes of even a European place next season in doubt.
There are no such concerns for Eddie Howe’s side, with four wins in a row in the league marking a perfect end to an up-and-down 2024.
That leaves them back in the hunt for a top four finish as they begin the year looking to start well on the road.
