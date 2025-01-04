Tottenham vs Newcastle LIVE: Premier League team news and line-ups as goalkeeper Brandon Austin makes debut

✕ Close Postecoglou 'not going to change' despite Spurs' poor season

Tottenham face Newcastle in the Premier League’s early kick-off, with the hosts looking to grab a much-needed three points to relieve some of the pressure surrounding Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs sit in 11th as the new year begins, with questions surrounding the Australian after a string of poor results, though they remain in contention for the league cup and European places in 2025.

Meanwhile, Newcastle made a similarly mixed start to the season but found form before the end of the year, with four straight wins putting them in fifth and right among the contenders for Champions League football next season.

This will also be the first Premier League match that Thomas Tuchel will attend after taking charge of England on January 1. The German will be watching the likes of Anthony Gordon and James Maddison as he takes his place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Follow all of the build-up from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in our live blog below: