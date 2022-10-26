Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham Hotspur aim to bounce back from defeat to Newcastle on Sunday with a home Champions League game.

Sporting Lisbon are in town and just a point behind Spurs in a table with Marseille also just one point behind Antonio Conte’s side with two games remaining.

Victory in a chaotic match with Frankfurt last time out put Spurs top of Group D, but the margins are slim, especially with a daunting trip to face OM to finish off the group.

Three points will secure qualification for the last 16, but Sporting will be confident after defeating Spurs in the reverse fixture thanks to late goals from Paulinho and Arthur.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Tottenham vs Sporting?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:15pm, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app too.

What is the team news?

Spurs will be without Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) but Antonio Conte could be handed a boost with the returns of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) and Cristian Romero (calf), who missed the defeat to Newcastle.

The Dane is a suspension risk for the final game of the group stage, along with Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur, who will be determined to avoid a yellow card. And finally, Lucas Moura (tendon) is still working his way back to full fitness.

Esgaio and Goncalves miss out through suspension, with Daniel Braganca (cruciate ligament), Luis Neto (knee) and Jeremiah St. Juste (hamstring) all missing out, while Sebastian Coates will not be back in time either, instead targeting this weekend’s game against Arouca.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Romero, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Perisic; Kane, Son

Sporting XI: Adan; Inacio, Marsa, Reis; Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos; Trincao, Edwards; Paulinho

Odds

Tottenham: 4/9

Draw: 18/5

Sporting: 6/1

Prediction

Spurs will be determined to win here, knowing a trip to Marseille, where a hostile atmosphere awaits, could represent a tough place to secure a result if qualification is still up for grabs. Even a draw will put Antonio Conte’s side in a tough predicament, but despite Sunday’s setback, we’ll go for a home win. 3-1.