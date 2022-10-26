Jump to content

Tottenham vs Sporting predicted lineups: Team news for Champions League fixture tonight

Spurs host the Portuguese giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the penultimate Champions League round of fixtures

Jack Rathborn
Wednesday 26 October 2022 07:47
Comments
Conte insists Spurs need time to fight for titles

Tottenham Hotspur welcome Sporting Lisbon to London in the penultimate Champions League round of the group stage.

Spurs were upset in Lisbon after late goals from Paulinho and Arthur, which outlines the difficulty for Antonio Conte’s side here, but victory over Frankfurt last time out has taken them to the top of Group D.

A defeat at home to Newcastle last weekend, with Harry Kane’s goal failing to spark a sufficient comeback to salvage a point, places even greater emphasis on Spurs bouncing back here.

Victory will clinch a last 16 berth, but failure to do so may leave Spurs requiring a point in Marseille in the Group D finale.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What time is Tottenham vs Sporting?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 26 October.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 3, with coverage starting from 7:15pm, you can stream the game via the BT Sport app too.

What is the team news?

Spurs will be without Dejan Kulusevski (hamstring) and Richarlison (calf) but Antonio Conte could be handed a boost with the returns of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (thigh) and Cristian Romero (calf), who missed the defeat to Newcastle.

The Dane is a suspension risk for the final game of the group stage, along with Eric Dier and Rodrigo Bentancur, who will be determined to avoid a yellow card. And finally, Lucas Moura (tendon) is still working his way back to full fitness.

Esgaio and Goncalves miss out through suspension, with Daniel Braganca (cruciate ligament), Luis Neto (knee) and Jeremiah St. Juste (hamstring) all missing out, while Sebastian Coates will not be back in time either, instead targeting this weekend’s game against Arouca.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Romero, Lenglet; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Bissouma, Perisic; Kane, Son

Sporting XI: Adan; Inacio, Marsa, Reis; Porro, Ugarte, Morita, Santos; Trincao, Edwards; Paulinho

Odds

Tottenham: 4/9

Draw: 18/5

Sporting: 6/1

Prediction

Spurs will be determined to win here, knowing a trip to Marseille, where a hostile atmosphere awaits, could represent a tough place to secure a result if qualification is still up for grabs. Even a draw will put Antonio Conte’s side in a tough predicament, but despite Sunday’s setback, we’ll go for a home win. 3-1.

