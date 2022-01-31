Tottenham transfer news and rumours: Dejan Kulusevski and Tanguy Ndombele latest

Tottenham have had a rough transfer window as they had their prize signing, Luis Diaz, snatched from under them by Liverpool.

But wheels are still in motion to make sure they get the best out of the window that they can. It seems likely the fruits of their labour will come from Serie A club Juventus with midfielders Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrgio Bentancur agreeing deals with Spurs.

It’s been widely reported the pair both had their medicals Sunday night with just the official announcements left.

Tanguy Ndombele is set to sign a loan agreement with his former club Lyon with the midfielder in France for his medical. The star hasn’t found form at Tottenham and so a move away for the rest of the season was put in motion. Paris Saint-Germain were initally interested but the deal fell through.

Tottenham haven’t seen the best of Dele Alli this season which could see him out on loan by the end of Monday. Multiple clubs are interested including Newcastle, Brighton and Burnley and fans will hope the loan kickstarts a comeback for the England star.

Another player who hasn’t had as much impact as expected is Bryan Gil who may see a temporary move away from Spurs. The Spaniard has reportedly agreed terms to join Valencia until the end of the season in a return to the La Liga.

Matt Doherty could return to former club Wolves in a deal to be squeaked in under the deadline. The star has struggled at Tottenham since Jose Mourinho brought him in from Wolves in 2020 and the two managers since also haven’t been able to bring the best out in him.