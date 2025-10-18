Tottenham vs Aston Villa: Prediction, Betting Tips & Predicted Lineups

Tottenham vs Aston Villa betting tips

Tottenham to win and BTTS - 3/1 William Hill

Donyell Malen to score anytime - 4/1 Bet365

Tottenham host Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon with both looking to pick up from where they left off before the international break (2pm, Sky Sports Main Event).

Thomas Frank’s side are progressing nicely since the former Brentford boss took over in the summer with Spurs sitting third in the table ahead of the weekend’s fixtures.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, look to have overcome their early struggles and have recorded back-to-back league wins after a run of five top-flight matches without victory.

Both teams are in good touch and are building momentum, though their current aims are wide apart. Spurs are just two points off league leaders Arsenal, while Villa are hoping to distance themselves from the relegation zone and move into the top half of the table, leading to betting sites pegging the hosts as favourites to triumph in this clash.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa preview: Spurs to halt Villa progress

Liverpool’s recent poor form has given a lifeline to the chasing pack after the Premier League champions began the season with a run of five straight wins.

Tottenham are hoping to take advantage of that, though they are still huge outsiders for the title in the Premier League odds at 40/1 compared to close rivals Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City.

However, Spurs are being backed to maintain their decent start with football betting sites, who expect Frank’s men to end Aston Villa’s recent good run.

That confidence will stem from Tottenham’s success in front of goal, where it has been seven matches across all competitions since they failed to score at least once in a game.

Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus were on target in their previous outing as Spurs beat Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road with the summer additions settling nicely into the team.

For their part, Villa have also had an eye for goal with their scoring streak hitting six matches last time out in a 2-1 win over Burnley.

Unai Emery’s side have bagged five goals in their last two league games, though they have also conceded goals in five of their seven top-flight fixtures so far, which perhaps points to defensive vulnerabilities.

As such, Premier League betting sites go no bigger than 3/4 on both teams scoring on Sunday.

We see better value in pairing both teams to score with a Spurs win, a wager that landed last term when Tottenham won this fixture 4-1.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction 1: Tottenham to win & BTTS - 3/1 William Hill

Tottenham vs Aston Villa best bets: Malen given opportunity to impress again

Ollie Watkins is the clear number one striker in Aston Villa’s side but a slow start to the season has seen the England forward score just once in the league during the new campaign.

A knock to his shin while on duty with England also raises doubts about his availability and he was withdrawn from international duty early as a precaution.

That potential injury to the 29-year-old means Villa could be looking elsewhere for goals on Sunday, with Donyell Malen a candidate after his brace against Burnley last time out.

Malen’s appearances for Villa have been short this season with just two starts in seven games but his impact against the Clarets was match-winning and he will likely be afforded another opportunity to influence proceedings at Spurs.

Even if others are prefered ahead of him, Malen should make an appearance off the bench and with the 26-year-old aiming to impress, he seems a valuable option on betting sites as an anytime goalscorer.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa prediction 2: Donyell Malen to score anytime - 4/1 Bet365

Tottenham vs Aston Villa team news

Tottenham vs Aston Villa predicted line ups

Straight after Tottenham’s clash against Aston Villa on Sunday is one of the standout fixtures in any Premier League season as Liverpool host Manchester United.

NetBet are marking the occasion by boosting the odds on a goal being scored in the clash at Anfield to 30/1.

This offer is only available to new customers who sign up using the link below and enter the NetBet bonus code EPL30. After registering, make a first deposit of £10 or more and then wager a maximum of £1 on over 0.5 goals at the normal odds in the Liverpool vs Manchester United match market.

Winning bets will be paid in cash and topped up with 6 x £5 free bets to make the returns up to 30/1.

