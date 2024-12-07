Tottenham vs Chelsea tips

Chelsea make the trip to Tottenham in the second London derby on Sunday as the pair meet in the late kick off both desperate for points and bragging rights (4.30pm, Sky Sports)

Enzo Maresca might not think his Chelsea side are in the title race, but they currently sit joint second in the table just seven points off the top and two clear of Manchester City in fourth.

They crushed Southampton 5-1 last time out to take their goals tally to 57 goals in just 22 games in all competitions this season, at an average of 2.6 goals per game!

Football betting sites have the Blues at 14/1 to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2017.

For Tottenham, things haven’t quite gone to plan so far, and manager Ange Postecoglou is feeling the pressure after seeing his side win just one of their last six matches.

Their season has been mixed to say the least and you just don’t know which Spurs are going to turn up from week to week.

They crushed Manchester City 4-0 at The Etihad and have followed that up with a 1-1 draw with Fulham, which saw them booed off and a 1-0 defeat at Bournemouth on Thursday night.

Things went from bad to worse on the injury front too when Ben Davies was forced off with what looked like a hamstring problem, leaving Postecoglou with just one fit centre-back for Sunday’s game against the most potent strike force around.

Thursday’s defeat leaves Spurs 10th in the table eight points behind Chelsea and if they are to get anything from the game, we will need to see more of the form which saw them bring an end to City’s 52-match unbeaten record at home.

More misery for Spurs fans

It’s hard to see anything but a Chelsea win on Sunday and history would seem to agree, with Spurs winning just one of the last 11 league meetings, drawing two and losing eight.

That win came in 2023 when Oliver Skipp and Harry Kane were both on target in a 2-0 win, but last season’s home match was one to forget as they lost 4-1 despite taking an early lead. Christian Romero and Destiny Udogie were both sent off for the home side before Nicolas Jackson scored a hat-trick in the final 15 minutes.

Chelsea have now won on four of their last five visits to Spurs and betting sites are all backing another win this time around with odds of 23/20 compared to 9/4 on a Tottenham win and a draw at 3/1.

The Blues have scored in both halves of four of their seven league games with season and with the defensive woes of Sunday’s opponents were backing them to do it again this weekend.

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: Chelsea to score in both halves - 11/8 Bet365

Tottenham vs Chelsea tip: Jackson to find the target again

Jackson has been in impressive form so far this season, with him and Cole Palmer responsible for 17 goals between them.

The former Villarreal striker has eight Premier League goals and three assists and betting apps are offering 13/2 on him scoring first or 15/2 on him scoring last, or you can get 19/10 on him scoring anytime.

We already know he has history against Sunday’s opponents with four goals in two games against them, including a hat-trick on his last visit to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and you can get 50/1 on him repeating that feat!

Tottenham vs Chelsea prediction: Jackson to score at any time - 19/10 BetMGM

