Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in the latest London derby, with Spurs having started the season on fire but facing injury issues of late, leading to a four-match winless run. That has seen Ange Postecoglou’s team slip down into fifth, while the Hammers are up to ninth after three undefeated in league play.
Unusually, it’s West Ham who have European commitments this season and Tottenham who do not, after David Moyes’ team triumphed in the Europa Conference League last term amid Tottenham’s domestic struggles.
Tottenham have prevailed in three of their last four Premier League meetings with West Ham on this ground. Although, the Hammers do have fond memories of this fixture, having inflicted Spurs' first league defeat at their new home courtesy of a 1-0 victory in April 2019.
David Moyes also makes two alterations from West Ham. Zouma returns to captain the Hammers in the heart of defence after missing the weekend draw with Crystal Palace following a burglary at his home. The other change comes in goal with Fabianski replacing Alphonse Areola. The visitors remain without Michail Antonio, who is still coming back from a knee injury.
SUBS: Joseph Anang, Konstantinos Mavropanos, Thilo Kehrer, Aaron Cresswell, Angelo Ogbonna, Pablo Fornals, Divin Mubama, Danny Ings, Said Benrahma.
WEST HAM (4-2-3-1): Lukasz Fabianski; Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd, Emerson; Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse; Mohammed Kudus, Tomas Soucek, Lucas Paqueta; Jarrod Bowen.
Ange Postecoglou makes two changes from Spurs' entertaining 3-3 draw with Manchester City last weekend. Romero returns from a three-match suspension in the heart of defence, with Emerson dropping to the bench. Hojbjerg also comes into the starting XI in place of Gil, who is named among the substitutes. A lengthy injury list features the likes of James Maddison, Eric Dier, Micky van de Ven and Ivan Perisic.
SUBS: Fraser Forster, Alfie Dorrington, Emerson Royal, Oliver Skipp, Pape Sarr, Jamie Donley, Richarlison, Bryan Gil, Alejo Veliz.
TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Yves Bissouma, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg; Brennan Johnson, Giovani Lo Celso, Dejan Kulusevski; Son Heung-Min.
Fifth place plays ninth in this tasty London derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The hosts are desperate to end a run of four straight matches without a win, while their visitors are unbeaten in five across all competitions.
Hello everyone and welcome to live text commentary of the Premier League showdown between Tottenham and West Ham.
