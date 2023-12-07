(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Tottenham Hotspur host West Ham United in the latest London derby, with Spurs having started the season on fire but facing injury issues of late, leading to a four-match winless run. That has seen Ange Postecoglou’s team slip down into fifth, while the Hammers are up to ninth after three undefeated in league play.

Unusually, it’s West Ham who have European commitments this season and Tottenham who do not, after David Moyes’ team triumphed in the Europa Conference League last term amid Tottenham’s domestic struggles.

