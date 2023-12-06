Tottenham vs West Ham betting tips: Premier League predictions and odds

Tottenham vs West Ham predictions
Tottenham face off against West Ham United on home hoping to build on the positives from an exhilarating 3-3 draw with Manchester City at the weekend.
Spurs return to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after gaining a valuable point on the road against Pep Guardiola’s men as Dejan Kulusevski’s late header earned them a share of the spoils.
The result extended Tottenham’s winless run to four matches in the Premier League, but did stop the rot following three straight defeats.
But, Ange Postecoglou will be eyeing a return to winning ways on Thursday night against the Hammers (8.15pm, Prime Video).
West Ham enter the contest on a three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, although David Moyes’ side were held to a 1-1 draw last time out by Crystal Palace.
After beating Nottingham Forest and Burnley, Mohammed Kudus put the Hammers on course for a third win in a row in the top flight, but Odsonne Edouard notched a second-half equaliser.
Despite West Ham’s recent run of results, Tottenham are the favourites with football betting sites to take the win at 4/5, but it should be a close game between teams with contrasting form.
After studying the Premier League odds, here are our predictions.
Tottenham to edge close game
Tottenham dug deep to take a point from the Etihad Stadium. After taking the lead through Son Heung-min, the champions responded to take a 2-1 advantage before Giovani Lo Celso struck a fine equaliser.
The game turned again when Jack Grealish restored City’s lead, but the final twist went Spurs' way as Kulusevski headed home.
In the face of a poor run of results and a growing injury list, Tottenham are continuing to display resolve on the pitch. It’s testament to the spirit that Postecoglou has brought to the club this season and one that has put them on a trajectory to compete for a Champions League place.
Although their title ambitions have cooled in recent weeks, Tottenham are still playing impressive football that is causing even the best side in Europe issues at the back.
West Ham will have their work cut out for them to halt Spurs in the final third. Moyes will have been disappointed to have not made it three wins in a row after taking the lead against Palace. But, the Hammers’ defensive frailties were once again on display.
They’ve only kept one clean sheet in the Premier League this season, which came against bottom side Sheffield United. It is placing a lot of pressure on the forward line to keep the goals flowing.
If the game becomes an open affair like it can be with Tottenham this season, the home side should have enough firepower to edge the encounter.
Add to the fact that Spurs have won three of the last four meetings in all competitions, we’re backing the hosts to win and both teams to score at 2/1 with William Hill.
Tottenham vs West Ham Tip 1: Tottenham to win and BTTS – 2/1 William Hill
Son back on song?
Son was back on the scoresheet at the weekend after failing to find the net in three straight matches. Despite his drought, he remains one of the top contenders on UK betting sites to finish the season as the Premier League's top goalscorer.
The Tottenham skipper had one of those days against Aston Villa where he saw three efforts ruled out for offside, but put that behind him by netting a fine strike to open the scoring at the Etihad Stadium.
He then in turn scored an own goal, but he did provide the assist for Lo Celso’s effort, so he came out of the contest in credit. With James Maddison sidelined until the New Year, Postecoglou needs his main man firing on all cylinders in the final third.
Son is an outstanding player at the peak of his powers, but it is now the second time this term that he has gone three games without scoring. Those streaks are magnified following the departure of Harry Kane.
Spurs need near perfection from Son in the final third because their 22.9 expected goals (xG) is well below their actual total of 28 strikes.
It suggests that they’re relying on precise finishing rather than clear-cut openings. Fortunately, Son is an expert in this regard and has scored in his last three home games against West Ham.
After looking at the odds from new betting sites, we’re backing him to make it four at 23/20 with BetMGM.
Tottenham vs West Ham Tip 2: Son Heung-min to score any time – 23/20 BetMGM
Expect cards in north London
This is a London derby so it should be a feisty affair between two teams that know one another very well. They are also two of the worst behaved sides in the Premier League when it comes to discipline.
Tottenham picked up another four yellow cards in their draw with City to take their tally to 38 for the season, while West Ham are not far behind with 35. It’s fair to say neither side ducks a challenge, and there are plenty of candidates for bookings in each starting line-up.
Referee Michael Salisbury has been assigned the game, and he has already officiated West Ham this season. He oversaw their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest last month and dished out a combined four yellow cards, including two for the Hammers.
In six Premier League games, Salisbury has used his cards sparingly, presenting only 18 at an average of three per match.
So, we’re going to be conservative with our pick despite the disciplinary records of both teams and back over 4.5 cards at 3/4 with Unibet.
Tottenham vs West Ham Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards – 3/4 Unibet
Tottenham vs West Ham betting tips
Simon Sinclair is an experienced sports journalist, who has written for national publications for football, cricket, NFL and many more. He contributes tips on a wide range of sports for The Independent.