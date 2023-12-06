Tottenham vs West Ham betting tips: Premier League predictions and odds

West Ham enter the contest on a three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, although David Moyes’ side were held to a 1-1 draw last time out by Crystal Palace. After beating Nottingham Forest and Burnley, Mohammed Kudus put the Hammers on course for a third win in a row in the top flight, but Odsonne Edouard notched a second-half equaliser. Despite West Ham’s recent run of results, Tottenham are the favourites with to take the win at 4/5, but it should be a close game between teams with contrasting form. After studying the , here are our predictions.

Established 1999 Bet £10 Get £40 Use Bonus Code Indy2023 VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Spread betting losses can exceed deposit. Plus Best Odds On All Premier League Matches(fixed odds Match Odds, pre-match v top 5 bookies on Oddschecker)

Tottenham to edge close game Tottenham dug deep to take a point from the Etihad Stadium. After taking the lead through Son Heung-min, the champions responded to take a 2-1 advantage before Giovani Lo Celso struck a fine equaliser. The game turned again when Jack Grealish restored City’s lead, but the final twist went Spurs' way as Kulusevski headed home. In the face of a poor run of results and a growing injury list, Tottenham are continuing to display resolve on the pitch. It’s testament to the spirit that Postecoglou has brought to the club this season and one that has put them on a trajectory to compete for a Champions League place. Although their title ambitions have cooled in recent weeks, Tottenham are still playing impressive football that is causing even the best side in Europe issues at the back.

West Ham will have their work cut out for them to halt Spurs in the final third. Moyes will have been disappointed to have not made it three wins in a row after taking the lead against Palace. But, the Hammers’ defensive frailties were once again on display. They’ve only kept one clean sheet in the Premier League this season, which came against bottom side Sheffield United. It is placing a lot of pressure on the forward line to keep the goals flowing. If the game becomes an open affair like it can be with Tottenham this season, the home side should have enough firepower to edge the encounter. Add to the fact that Spurs have won three of the last four meetings in all competitions, we’re backing the hosts to win and both teams to score at 2/1 with . Tottenham vs West Ham Tip 1: Tottenham to win and BTTS – 2/1 William Hill

Established 2008 Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. Play Safe. From 00:01 on 17.10.2022. 3x £10 free bets. Free bets expire after 30 days. New customers signing up through mobile or tablet device only. Minimum £10 stake on odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater on sportsbook (excluding Virtual markets). Further terms apply. #ad

Son back on song? Son was back on the scoresheet at the weekend after failing to find the net in three straight matches. Despite his drought, he remains one of the top contenders on to finish the season as the Premier League's top goalscorer. The Tottenham skipper had one of those days against Aston Villa where he saw three efforts ruled out for offside, but put that behind him by netting a fine strike to open the scoring at the Etihad Stadium. He then in turn scored an own goal, but he did provide the assist for Lo Celso’s effort, so he came out of the contest in credit. With James Maddison sidelined until the New Year, Postecoglou needs his main man firing on all cylinders in the final third.

Son is an outstanding player at the peak of his powers, but it is now the second time this term that he has gone three games without scoring. Those streaks are magnified following the departure of Harry Kane. Spurs need near perfection from Son in the final third because their 22.9 expected goals (xG) is well below their actual total of 28 strikes. It suggests that they’re relying on precise finishing rather than clear-cut openings. Fortunately, Son is an expert in this regard and has scored in his last three home games against West Ham. After looking at the odds from , we’re backing him to make it four at 23/20 with BetMGM. Tottenham vs West Ham Tip 2: Son Heung-min to score any time – 23/20 BetMGM

Established 2023 Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets VISIT SITE #ad. 18+. Gamble Responsibly. Begambleaware.org. New cust only. 3 days to claim & 7 days to place a qualifying bet to receive 4x Free Bets: 1 x £10 Horse racing, 1 x £10 Free Bet Builder, 1 x £10 Acca and 1 x £10 Football. 7 day expiry. Exclusions apply. Stake not returned. T&Cs apply.

Expect cards in north London This is a London derby so it should be a feisty affair between two teams that know one another very well. They are also two of the worst behaved sides in the Premier League when it comes to discipline. Tottenham picked up another four yellow cards in their draw with City to take their tally to 38 for the season, while West Ham are not far behind with 35. It’s fair to say neither side ducks a challenge, and there are plenty of candidates for bookings in each starting line-up.