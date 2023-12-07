Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tottenham will go in search of their first Premier League win in five games when they host West Ham on Thursday.

Ange Postecoglou’s side stopped their losing streak with a spirited 3-3 draw against Manchester City on Sunday but have still dropped out of the top four after defeats to Chelsea, Wolves and Aston Villa.

Spurs still have to deal with a squad ravaged by injury but will take solace from the fact that they are unbeaten in their last four games against the Hammers.

David Moyes’s side, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, although they did slip to a disappointing 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace last weekend.

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s clash:

When is Tottenham vs West Ham?

Tottenham vs West Ham is due to kick off at 8.15pm GMT on Thursday 7 December at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

How can I watch it?

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

This fixture will be streamed live by Amazon Prime Video, with every single one of this midweek round of games shown on this platform.

Team news

Tottenham will be able to welcome back Christian Romero following his three-game suspension, with the Argentine likely to replace Emerson Royal in central defence. Pape Sarr will be assessed prior to the game, while Richarlison could also be in line for a return to the starting XI having made the bench on the weekend.

West Ham have no fresh injury news following the weekend. Michail Antonio is still sidelined with a knee injury but Kurt Zouma could return to the side after he missed the weekend’s game following a burglary at his home.

Predicted line-ups

Tottenham XI: Vicario, Porro, Romero, Davies, Udogie, Bissouma, Lo Celso, Gil, Kulsevski, Johnson, Son

West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguera, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus, Paqueta, Benrahma, Bowen.

Odds

Tottenham win 8/11

Draw 16/5

West Ham win 16/5

Prediction

Tottenham return to winnings ways with a much-needed London derby victory.

Tottenham 3-1 West Ham