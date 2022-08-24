Jump to content
Tranmere vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup game online on TV tonight

All you need to know ahead of Newcastle’s trip to League Two Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Dylan Terry
Wednesday 24 August 2022 07:15
Comments
<p>Newcastle are looking to build on a superb start to the season</p>

Newcastle are looking to build on a superb start to the season

(AFP via Getty Images)

It will very much be a case of the calm after the storm for Newcastle on Wednesday night when they take on Tranmere Rovers in the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe’s men produced a sensational performance to draw 3-3 with Manchester City at the weekend, with Allan Saint-Maximin leaving St James’ Park in full voice with a majestic display.

They have one win and two draws to take from their opening three Premier League matches, but will now turn to cup action as they begin their pursuit of silverware this season.

Standing in their way is League Two outfit Tranmere who have won just one of their five league games so far.

Here’s everything you need to know about the clash.

When is Tranmere vs Newcastle?

The match will kick off at 7.45pm BST on Wednesday 24 August. It will be played at Prenton Park.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage getting underway from 7pm on Sky Sports Football and then from 7.30pm on Main Event.

What is the team news?

Callum Wilson will play no part in the game as he suffered a small hamstring issue towards the end of the draw with Manchester City. Dan Burn is also not expected to be risked after taking a ball full in the face on Sunday. Howe is set to make wholesale changes from the line-up he started with for the game with the Premier League champions.

Tranmere could bring midfielders Lee O'Connor and Jon Nolan into the fold, with cup keeper Mateusz Hewelt also thought to be in contention for a start.

Predicted line-ups

Tranmere: Hewelt; Byrne, Turnbull, Jameson, Dacres-Cogley; Nolan, O’Connor, Merrie, Bristow; Hemmings, Nevitt.

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Lascelles, Fernandez, Ritchie; S.Longstaff, M. Longstaff; Murphy, Anderson, Fraser; Wood

Odds

Tranmere: 12/1

Draw: 5/1

Newcastle: 1/4

Prediction

Newcastle should have far too much for Tranmere in this one, even with a much-changed side to the team which drew with Manchester City at the weekend. 0-3 Newcastle.

