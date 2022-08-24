Tranmere Rovers vs Newcastle LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow all the action from Prenton Park
Follow live football coverage with The Independent today.
Newcastle United made wholesale changes for their Carabao Cup clash at Tranmere, with only Joe Willock retained from the Magpies side that drew against Manchester City at the weekend.
Teenage midfielder Elliot Anderson made his first senior start for the Premier League club, while the likes of Jamaal Lascelles, Matt Ritchie and Chris Wood were restored the starting line-up for the second round encounter.
Tranmere made three changes to their XI, with Mateusz Hewelt, Lee O’Connor and Jon Nolan brought back following Saturday’s League Two defeat at Newport.
Follow all the latest in the live blog below:
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
