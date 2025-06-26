The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Transfer news live: Arsenal agree to sign Norgaard, Man Utd close to Mbeumo deal, Liverpool latest
Follow all the latest transfer news as the rumour mill whirs with the summer’s second transfer window open for business
The transfer window is now open again following the start of this summer’s Club World Cup with clubs able to accelerate deals ahead of the new season.
Arsenal have agreed a fee for Brentford captain Christian Norgaard in a surprising move after contract talks with Thomas Partey have stalled. The Gunners hope to be active in this transfer window with the club also agreeing to pay above the release fee for Spanish midfielder Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Arteta wanting to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko a priority - though talks have stalled somewhat.
Manchester United, meanwhile, have secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5m and are negotiating with Brentford about Bryan Mbeumo, having submitted an improved offer.
Florian Wirtz is now officially a Liverpool player after agreeing a record £116.5m deal for the German superstar and completing the medical last Friday, while Reds defender Jarell Quansah is set to go the other way in a £35m deal to join Bayern Leverkusen. Liverpool, who have already brought in Jeremie Frimpong, now turn attention to Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez, who looks set to complete his deal this week.
You can sign up to DAZN to watch every Club World Cup game for free, while all the latest updates, rumours and done deals will be covered in the blog below:
Liverpool set to seal Milos Kerkez deal
Confirmation should come soon of Milos Kerkez’s move to Liverpool with the Bournemouth left-back having returned to the United Kingdom earlier in the week for a medical at Anfield.
Arne Slot continues to strengthen his title winning team and shape it in his own image having spent last season with a team primarily built by Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool size up move for Viktor Gyokeres
Liverpool are interested in competing for the services of Sporting’s wantaway striker Viktor Gyokeres.
That’s according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, which reports that the Premier League club have made an initial enquiry over Sporting’s asking price, thought to be around €80m (£69m).
Manchester United have been strongly linked with Gyokeres this summer after the Swedish international scored 54 goals last season. Arsenal are the only club to have submitted a concrete offer and Gyokeres is reported to prefer a move to the Emirates to Old Trafford.
Liverpool’s involvement could now throw Arsenal’s plans into chaos, as Arne Slot seeks to replace Darwin Nunez, a target for Italian champions Napoli.
Manchester United take a step closer to signing Mbeumo
Manchester United are moving closer to signing Bryan Mbeumo after Brentford accepted part of their offer.
United returned this week with a second bid, this time of £45m with £15m in add-ons. The initial fee has been agreed, according to the Guardian, and now it is only a matter of haggling over the extras.
Mbeumo is expected to triple his £45k-per-week salary with a move to Old Trafford.
Thomas Partey future at Arsenal 'confirmed'
Thomas Partey’s contract at Arsenal has entered its final days, and according to Fabrizio Romano, there will be no last-gasp extension.
A deal for Brentford’s Christian Norgaard, which is progressing, appears to be Arsenal’s solution to replace the midfielder.
Arsenal agree fee for Christian Norgaard
Arsenal have agreed a fee of £10m plus add-ons to sign Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard.
Sky Sports News revealed that the add-ons amount to around £5m if they are all met, taking the total value of the deal to a possible £15m.
Negotiations are ongoing for the 31-year-old but this transfer is expected to get over the line in the next couple of days.
Arsenal made the move after contract extension talks with Thomas Partey began to stall.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments