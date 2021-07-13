✕ Close Euro 2020: England wins against Denmark and goes to final

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea among the clubs looking to get moving now Euro 2020 has finished.

Paris St Germain are confident they can sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United for a cut-price £50million, the Daily Star reports. The France midfielder cost United a club-record £89m when bought from Juventus in 2016, but PSG bosses are confident they can land the now 28-year-old for considerably less, citing a range of between £43m and £52m.

Liverpool have made enquiries about signing Adama Traore from Wolves, Football Insider reports. The 25-year-old forward is one of Wolves’ leading lights and has caught Jurgen Klopp’s eye as he seeks to strengthen his attacking options. The Reds had been interested in Traore last year but signed his team-mate Diogo Jota instead.

Erling Haaland‘s future is again on the table, with Chelsea linked with a huge bid for Norway’s rising superstar, according to 90 Min. The Blues are said to be willing to part with up to £150million in the belief it will be an offer the so-far stubborn Borussia Dortmund simply cannot refuse. Chelsea are still keen for a striker this year despite spending some £120m to secure Timo Werner and Kai Havertz for last year’s campaign.

Follow all the latest transfer news, deals and rumours below.