Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool, Chelsea and more – latest deals and rumours
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League with Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea among the clubs looking to get moving now Euro 2020 has finished.
Paris St Germain are confident they can sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United for a cut-price £50million, the Daily Star reports. The France midfielder cost United a club-record £89m when bought from Juventus in 2016, but PSG bosses are confident they can land the now 28-year-old for considerably less, citing a range of between £43m and £52m.
Liverpool have made enquiries about signing Adama Traore from Wolves, Football Insider reports. The 25-year-old forward is one of Wolves’ leading lights and has caught Jurgen Klopp’s eye as he seeks to strengthen his attacking options. The Reds had been interested in Traore last year but signed his team-mate Diogo Jota instead.
Erling Haaland‘s future is again on the table, with Chelsea linked with a huge bid for Norway’s rising superstar, according to 90 Min. The Blues are said to be willing to part with up to £150million in the belief it will be an offer the so-far stubborn Borussia Dortmund simply cannot refuse. Chelsea are still keen for a striker this year despite spending some £120m to secure Timo Werner and Kai Havertz for last year’s campaign.
Transfer news: Man Utd to loan out Chong
Tahith Chong: The 21-year-old Dutch winger is set to go out on loan to Birmingham City from Manchester United for the coming season, The Daily Telegraph reports.
Transfer news: Norwich sign Lees-Melou
Norwich City have completed the signing of French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou from OGC Nice for an undisclosed fee. Lees-Melou, who was vice-captain at Nice, has signed a three-year contract through to the summer of 2024. BBC reporter Mandeep Sanghera says the deal is worth £3.5 million.
Transfer news: Arsenal securing young stars
Arsenal are set to tie down talented prospect Kido Taylor-Hart to a long-term contract, according to the Mirror. Fellow emerging star Foralin Balogun is expected to push for more first-team action next season after signing a four-year deal back in April, despite interest from other clubs in the striker, and the Gunners are continuing to build for the future as they look to nail down multi-talented teenager Taylor-Hart.
Transfer news: West Ham face fight for Olsen
West Ham are after Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen but face competition, Spain’s AS reports. The 31-year-old Sweden international impressed during a season-long loan with Everton last term, and in Sweden’s Euro 2020 campaign. West Ham are felt to hold the front running for his signature, but face competition from Atletico Madrid and Lille – reigning champions in Spain and France.
Transfer news: Bellerin on his way to Inter?
Hector Bellerin could be on his way from Arsenal to Inter Milan, FourFourTwo reports. The 26-year-old full-back reportedly says he wants to join the Italian champions, and the attraction is said to be mutual. Inter are believed to consider Bellerin an suitable replacement for Achraf Hakimi, who they sold to Paris St Germain last year.
Transfer news: Liverpool enquire on Traore
Transfer news: PSG still chasing Man Utd’s Pogba
Transfer news: Spurs, Leicester & Leeds chase Damsgaard
The man who came close to rocking England’s Euro 2020 hopes – Denmark’s Mikkel Damsgaard – is set to become a Premier League player, with Tottenham, Leicester and Leeds said to be keen on his signature. Italy’s Calciomercato reports the Sampdoria striker has become a target for a number of clubs across Europe through his Euro exploits, including scoring the first goal in his country’s extra-time semi-final loss to England Sampdoria had valued him at £30million earlier in the tournament, but that figure is sure to have risen after last Wednesday night. The 21-year-old forward’s agent says Damsgaard would love to join the Premier League.
Transfer news
