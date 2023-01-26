Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea target Onana, Newcastle want Gordon and Arsenal could sign £75m Caicedo
Wolves are still in talks over a deal for Joao Gomes whilst Fulham make a move for Arsenal’s Cedric Soares
Everton’s lack of form and seeming problems behind the scenes could have a negative effect on the squad as the big Premier League sides come knocking in search of players. Chelsea have lined up Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential option in case they cannot get a deal for Enzo Fernandez over the line - which seems increasingly more likely as the window draws to a close.
Newcastle are also hovering and have made Anthony Gordon their main focus. The Everton forward missed two days of training as Newcastle prepared a £40m bid for the 21-year-old but the Toffees are reluctant to let one of their key assets leave whilst fighting a relegation battle.
Elsewhere, an injury to Mohamed Elneny means Arsenal may be forced into strengthening their midfield options before the window closes. The Gunners seem focused on winning the Premier League title this season and they will need strength in depth to keep Manchester City at bay. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is said to be the favoured choice but Chelsea are also interested in the £75m midfielder and manager Roberto De Zerbi believes Caicedo won’t leave the club in January.
Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below:
Havertz to leave Chelsea?
According to Sky in Germany, Kai Havertz does not have faith in Chelsea’s squad and could leave the club in the near future. The 23-year-old was signed from Bayer Leverkusen for £71m in September 2020 but has failed to make the forward position his own.
He scored the winning goal in the Champions League final in May 2021, but has returned just 29 goals in 119 games for the Blues.
The Germany international will not leave Stamford Bridge in January but the situation could change over the coming months and it is believed Chelsea would want at least €60m (£53m) for his services.
Southampton agree Bree deal
Southampton have completed a deal with Luton Town for right-back James Bree.
Southampton’s offer was around £500,000 but could rise to £750,000 with add-ons.The 25 year old is out of contract in the summer hence the smaller fee and has worked with Nathan Jones before.
Bree has made 29 appearances for Luton this season and is expected on the south coast today to complete his medical and finalise the deal.
Fulham make move for Cedric
Fulham are set to complete a loan deal for Arsenal right-back Cedric Soares.
Fulham boss Marco Silva has pushed hard for the 31-year-old with the deal having been held up as they sort out Cedric’s wages. That issue seems to have been solved and the Cottagers are confident of securing the deal before the end of the transfer window.
Wolves close in on Joao Gomes
Wolves are closing in on a deal to sign Flamengo’s Joao Gomes.
The club has agreed terms with the Brazilian midfielder over a move to Molineux, but Flamengo upped the asking price - after an initial £14m agreement - due to interest from French club Lyon who offered marginally more to sign the 21-year-old.
Lyon officials failed to persuade Gomes to move to Ligue 1 as he remained steadfast in his desire to move to the Premier League so OL are moving onto other targets.
Wolves stood their ground over the initial agreed terms and there is a confidence that they will get their man before the transfer window closes but the deal is not yet complete.
Chelsea target Onana
Chelsea have reportedly stepped up their interest in the Everton midfielder Amadou Onana as a possible alternative to Enzo Fernández and Moisés Caicedo.
The Times claim that the Blues have wanted to bring in a midfielder during this transfer window but their pursuits of Benfica’s Fernández and Brighton’s Caicedo have not gone to plan.
Now they are considering alternatives with Everton’s Belgium international Onana high on the list. Of course, Everton do not want to sell him so a deal for 21-year-old could prove difficult.
Gordon returns to training
Everton winger Anthony Gordon will return to training today after missing the last two days amid interest from Newcastle United.
Gordon hoped to force Everton’s hand is securing a potential £40m transfer by skipping training with Newcastle believed to be front runners to sign him.
There is a determination from the North East club to get the signing done as they also targeted Gordon during the summer.
