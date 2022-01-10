Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea and Man Utd midfielder exits latest, Newcastle splurge, Villa chase Digne
The transfer window is in full swing and you can follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals right here throughout the day. Chelsea and Manchester United both feature in this morning’s papers, with Blues midfielder Ross Barkley weighing up whether to depart Stamford Bridge on loan this January in order to find some more playing time. Barkley has featured only 12 times this season and was only a second-half substitute in Saturday’s FA Cup win over Chesterfield. “It depends what Ross wants and what possibilities there are and what makes sense,” said Tuchel. “We’ll see.”
Meanwhile Manchester United have not received any offers for Paul Pogba ahead of his contract ending this summer, according to the Mail, while Bruno Fernandes has rubbished reports he is heading to Barcelona. Aston Villa are closing in on the transfer of Lucas Digne from Everton after the Frenchman’s falling out with Rafael Benitez, while Newcastle have been linked to just about anyone and everyone: Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile, PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare, Leipzig’s Noah Okafor and Burnley’s Chris Wood are just some of the names linked with Eddie Howe’s rebuild.
Barkley set for Everton return?
Ross Barkley could make a surprise return to Everton in the January transfer window. That’s according to the Daily Telegraph.
Boss Rafael Benitez is keen to add to his squad with the 28-year-old midfielder, who is out of favour at Chelsea, apparently one of his number one options.
Martial heading for United exit
Manchester United could be offered a swap deal from Barcelona involving Ousmane Dembele and Anthony Martial.
That’s according to Ara, who claim the French forwards could swap clubs with neither settled long-term.
Martial has also been linked with Sevilla and Juventus, while Dembele could depart after failing to advance contract talks and his current deal at the Nou Camp expiring this summer.
Aston Villa close in on Lucas Digne
It sounds like Digne’s move to Villa Park is nearing completion. The 28-year-old is unhappy at Everton after being frozen out by Rafa Benitez and is looking for a new challenge. Villa are willing to pay £25m for a player who would provide competition for current left-back Matt Targett.
