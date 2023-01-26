✕ Close Arteta expects "immediate impact" from new signing Trossard

Everton’s lack of form and seeming problems behind the scenes could have a negative effect on the squad as the big Premier League sides come knocking in search of players. Chelsea have lined up Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential option in case they cannot get a deal for Enzo Fernandez over the line - which seems increasingly more likely as the window draws to a close.

Newcastle are also hovering and have made Anthony Gordon their main focus. The Everton forward missed two days of training as Newcastle prepared a £40m bid for the 21-year-old but the Toffees are reluctant to let one of their key assets leave whilst fighting a relegation battle.

Elsewhere, an injury to Mohamed Elneny means Arsenal may be forced into strengthening their midfield options before the window closes. The Gunners seem focused on winning the Premier League title this season and they will need strength in depth to keep Manchester City at bay. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is said to be the favoured choice but Chelsea are also interested in the £75m midfielder and manager Roberto De Zerbi believes Caicedo won’t leave the club in January.

Follow all the latest January transfer rumours and confirmed news below: