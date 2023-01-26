Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal eye reinforcements as Newcastle want Gordon and Chelsea target Onana
Wolves are still in talks over a deal for Joao Gomes whilst Fulham make a move for Arsenal’s Cedric Soares
Everton’s lack of form and seeming problems behind the scenes could have a negative effect on the squad as the big Premier League sides come knocking in search of players. Chelsea have lined up Toffees midfielder Amadou Onana as a potential option in case they cannot get a deal for Enzo Fernandez over the line - which seems increasingly more likely as the window draws to a close.
Newcastle are also hovering and have made Anthony Gordon their main focus. The Everton forward missed two days of training as Newcastle prepared a £40m bid for the 21-year-old but the Toffees are reluctant to let one of their key assets leave whilst fighting a relegation battle.
Elsewhere, an injury to Mohamed Elneny means Arsenal may be forced into strengthening their midfield options before the window closes. The Gunners seem focused on winning the Premier League title this season and they will need strength in depth to keep Manchester City at bay. Brighton’s Moises Caicedo is said to be the favoured choice but Chelsea are also interested in the £75m midfielder and manager Roberto De Zerbi believes Caicedo won’t leave the club in January.
The endearing improbability of Wout Weghorst takes latest twist
Wout Weghorst has become the man who keeps distinguished company. There were three of them at the end, applauding the Manchester United fans: the de facto captain Bruno Fernandes, the World Cup winner Lisandro Martinez and Weghorst, his long frame in the coat of a man who had been substituted.
He was joined on the scoresheet by Fernandes and Marcus Rashford, the form player in the Premier League. A month ago, he had been the Dutch answer to Lionel Messi, cancelling out the two-goal lead he had earned Argentina in a World Cup quarter-final, matching him by scoring a penalty in the subsequent shootout.
And in between, his previous goal had come with a motley crew of Premier League rejects, in a team with Arthur Masuaku, Cenk Tosun and Gedson Fernandes, with Dele Alli an unused substitute. For some, Weghorst had been out of sight and out of mind when on loan at Besiktas. Not for Erik ten Hag, however.
The first striker he signed for United was borrowed from a Championship club, in Burnley. The first goal he scored for them came in a cup semi-final and was greeted with clenched fists. “I just turned to the goal hoping for a rebound and it came exactly like this,” Weghorst reflected. “It was nice.”
Gordon misses training again
Despite reports that he was due to return to training today Everton striker Anthony Gordon has not arrived at the training ground for the third day in a row.
All indications were that Gordon would attend Finch Farm training ground today after missing Tuesday’s training, which was a planned absence.
He skipped training again on Wednesday and the player has failed to turn up again today amid speculation of a move to Newcastle. This could be a powerplay to try and force a transfer but it doesn’t reflect well on the 21-year-old.
Watford and Hibernian agree fee for Porteous
Hibernian have accepted a bid from Watford for defender Ryan Porteous.
Porteous is out of contract in the summer and has already said he would be leaving the club. The fee for the defender is though to be in the region of £400k to £500k.
Bielsa and Dyche Everton frontrunners
Marcelo Bielsa and Sean Dyche are leading the race to become the new Everton manager.
Sky Sports News claim both managers have been interviewed in recent days with Everton expected to make an appointment ahead of this weekend.
Frank Lampard was sacked with the Toffees languishing in the Premier League’s relegation zone.
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.
Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.
The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.
Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg at Old Trafford will stop United from reaching the February final.
Spurs close in on Porro
Tottenham are close to completing a £35million deal for Sporting Lisbon defender Pedro Porro.
Spurs boss Antonio Conte wants to strengthen his wing back options but Spurs have already seen one offer of £32m turned down.
Further talks are taking place with Sporting holding out for the £40m release clause whilst Spurs have offered add-ons to get closer to his buy-out price.
Big Dunc joins Forest Green
Duncan Ferguson is expected to be announced as the new manager of Forest Green Rovers.
When confirmed it will be the 51-year-old’s first permanent role in management after caretaker spells with Everton and it’ll be a tough job for him to take on.
Forest Green Rovers are bottom of League One and four points from safety.
Everton are a club out of time in every way
Even by Everton’s recent standards, Tuesday was a tumultuous day. It started with Marcelo Bielsa making clear his concerns about the job, continued with Tottenham Hotspur humiliatingly hijacking their move for Villarreal’s Arnaut Danjuma and concluded with Newcastle United trying to argue down a price for Anthony Gordon to more than £20m less than he could have been sold for last summer.
You could call it a day in the life of the modern Everton, but it is the kind of chaos that is to be expected after almost a decade of dysfunction. People in the game now regularly make the argument that they are the worst-run club in the Premier League. One industry figure even quipped about how the Bielsa move is just “taking someone else’s good idea from five years ago”.
It will admittedly be a coup if they appoint the idiosyncratic Argentine, but as much because of his regular approach to negotiations as his reputation. Bielsa likes to take his time with job offers in order to assess every aspect of clubs to see if they are ideologically right for him. The build-up can often “take months”.
Man Utd looking for another loan deal
Manchester United are reportedly looking to sign another forward on loan this month.
That’s according to The Mail who claim that Erik ten Hag’s side will use the closing week of the January transfer window to search for another attacking addition.
They’re hoping for a similar deal to the one that Wout Weghorst has signed but will only accept it if the loan comes with a small fee.
Sporting eye up Lamptey
Sporting Lisbon are interested in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey.
Sky Sports News revealed on Wednesday that the Portuguese club are looking a right back to replace the outgoing Pedro Porro, who is strongly linked to Tottenham.
Porro could move to Spurs for his £39m release clause but Sky Sports News understands Sporting are open to negotiating this fee and have lined up Lamptey as a possible replacement should Porro leave the club.
