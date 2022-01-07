Close Dembélé trains with the rest of the squad

Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace.

Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after agreeing a deal for Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas Digne’s expected exit.

Aston Villa are thought to be leading the race for Philippe Coutinho, who Barcelona need to offload on loan this month to make space to register Ferran Torres. Aaron Ramsey could be another big name to return to England after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the midfielder was no longer part of his plans, while Arsenal are expected to bid for a new star striker if both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah can be sold this month.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from the Premier League and around Europe: