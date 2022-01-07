Transfer news LIVE: Newcastle sign Trippier, Villa close in on Coutinho, Arsenal’s striker decision
Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals from the Premier League and across Europe as the January transfer window gathers pace.
Newcastle are beginning to show their new financial might with the club now focused on signing a centre-back after agreeing a deal for Kieran Tripper. Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos are both targets while the Magpies are also on the hunt for a striker with Callum Wilson out injured. Elsewhere, Brighton have made their first move by signing Kacper Kozlowski, while Everton have completed deals for full-backs Vitaliy Mykolenko and Nathan Patterson ahead of Lucas Digne’s expected exit.
Aston Villa are thought to be leading the race for Philippe Coutinho, who Barcelona need to offload on loan this month to make space to register Ferran Torres. Aaron Ramsey could be another big name to return to England after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri confirmed the midfielder was no longer part of his plans, while Arsenal are expected to bid for a new star striker if both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Eddie Nketiah can be sold this month.
Villa close in on Coutinho
It looks like this deal is imminent and could well be announced this morning:
Manchester United roundup
Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Old Trafford this summer if he doesn’t fancy Manchester United’s choice of next manager, according to the Star. Meanwhile the club have offered Paul Pogba a lucrative new contract, with £400,000 per week, the Sun claims, in order to avoid the France international leaving for free in the summer.
The Sun also says PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino is ready to take over at United at the end of the season. Quite how he would fit with Ronaldo is unclear...
And Talksport says United are unlikely to make signings this month but will instead focus on signing West Ham’s Declan Rice in the summer.
Eddie Howe: Trippier transfer took hard work
Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe said: “I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn’t hesitate.
“A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move. I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners, and I’m very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch.”
Trippier: Newcastle is where I wanted to be
Trippier, 31, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at St James’ Park. That’s a decent coup for Eddie Howe, capturing a player he used to work with and most importantly an England international and La Liga winner from Atletico Madrid.
Trippier said: “I’m delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.
“I’m aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can’t wait to get started and I’m excited to step out at St. James’ Park as a Newcastle player.”
Done deal! Newcastle sign Kieran Trippier
Newcastle sign Kieran Trippier, their first transfer of the Saudi-led era. Will it be enough to keep them in the top flight?
He tweets: “I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to work Thank you to everyone at @NUFC & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far.”
Liverpool close in on £60m Luis Diaz
Liverpool are nearing a £60m transfer for the Colombian winger Luis Diaz from Porto, according to the Sun.
The Sun reckons Luis Diaz is seen as the perfect stand-in for Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah as they head off to AFCON, but Liverpool would need to get the deal done quickly if they are to have him play in time replace the duo, who have already joined up with Senegal and Egypt respectively.
Diaz, who scored 11 goals and six assists for Porto last season and has 12 already in the Portuguese top flight in this campaign, has a release clause of £67m but Liverpool hope to shave a few pounds off.
