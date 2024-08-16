✕ Close Ed Sheeran announces he has bought share of Ipswich Town with special nod to Tractor Boys

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The new Premier League season is upon us, with Manchester United hosting Fulham in Friday night’s opener and then the rest of the 20 top-flight teams in action across Saturday, Sunday and Monday night as 2024/25 kicks off in earnest. All 20 teams bar one - Liverpool - have made at least one transfer signing this summer so far, but more are certainly in the works with two weeks remaining before deadline day.

Ahead of the opening round of games we’re bringing you all the latest transfer news in one place, but also the latest team news for each game as managers pick their starting XIs, assess who has emerged from preseason in the best form and fitness and decide which tactics are likely to help them achieve their objectives, both for game one and the season as a whole.

Man United’s new double signing from Bayern Munich are both in the frame to feature tonight for a debut, while at Chelsea, Enzo Maresca has a huge squad to choose from - but appears to be struggling to find the right balance. Arne Slot is still assessing his original group at Anfield, while Mikel Arteta has so far opted for small alterations only as Arsenal try to close the gap to Man City - who themselves are just one in, one out in the transfer window.

Follow the build-up to the new season below with all the latest team news and transfer stories: