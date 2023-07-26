Women’s World Cup 2023 LIVE: USA face Netherlands rematch as title defence continues
The USA continue their bid for a third straight Women’s World Cup as they face the team they beat in the final four years ago
The Women’s World Cup continues with one of the fixtures of the group stage as the defending champions USA face the Netherlands in a rematch of the final four years ago.
The US kicked off their bid for a third World Cup in a row as they defeated tournament debutants Vietnam 3-0 last week, but the Netherlands are set to be their biggest test in Group E.
The Dutch, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Portugal, come into the World Cup without star forward Vivianne Miedema but remain one of the top contenders for the title.
The US won their fourth World Cup crown in Paris as they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 four years ago, with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle on target, but the defending champions have a new-look squad this time around.
There are 14 players in the US group who are playing at the World Cup for the first time, including forward Sophia Smith, who scored twice in the 3-0 win against Vietnam.
Follow the latest World Cup scores, updates and news in today’s live blog
The USA’s 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson on going from watching the 2019 World Cup final at home to playing against the Netherlands four years later:
“I just remember how intense it was and how back and forth it was, and it was a tough game and I was really nervous for the team.
“In that moment, I wasn’t really thinking about, ‘Oh, the next one, I’m going to be at,’ because it felt like so far away. But being here now is crazy to me, because I didn’t think about it in the moment.”
On her World Cup debut she said: “I was pretty nervous just to play my first World Cup game. But once I was on the sideline, I was kind of overcome with happiness and excitement, just because I was going into my first World Cup, and I wasn’t feeling any other emotion.”
Netherlands midfielder Jackie Groenen on facing the USA: “We all know America has been one of the best teams in the world for a long, long time. I think they still have so much quality on the pitch but I think we’re growing too.
“We have two teams with different kind of qualities who are going to match up really well.
“We have a lot of respect for America. We’re also not trying to dwell on what’s been.”
Rose Lavelle on facing the Netherlands, who the USA also defeated on penalties at the Olympic quarter-finals two years ago:
“Every time we play them, it’s a very physical, intense match. They’re technical, good on set pieces. So I think it’s going to be a tough game, but I think we’re really excited for it.”
Netherlands coach Andries Jonker is promising must-watch football when his team face four-times champions United States on Thursday in the Women’s World Cup group stage.
In a highly anticipated rematch of their 2019 final, the two sides will clash in Wellington with plenty on the line.
The United States are gunning for an unprecedented third straight title while the Dutch will want to revive the spirit of their 2017 European Championship win.
“This will be an example of modern women’s football. It will be a fight from the first minute until the last with teams who want to compete, teams who want to win, teams who respect each other, who both have no fear,” Jonker told reporters.
“Both want to win the group so this is going to be a really good match.”
Reuters
Midfielder Rose Lavelle has fond memories of beating the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup final four years ago but is bringing a brand-new mindset to the United States’ rematch in Wellington on Thursday.
Her goal in the 2019 final, a stellar individual effort that built on team mate Megan Rapinoe’s earlier penalty, catapulted the Lavelle into a new level of stardom in American soccer.
But with a new coach and 14 World Cup newcomers on her team comes a new mindset against the Netherlands, said Lavelle, in what will almost surely be the biggest hurdle of the Americans’ group stage.
“I don’t think we ever look back and feel we’re defending something,” Lavelle told reporters.
“We have the mindset that we’re attacking something and that’s how we feel ... (2019 is) a fun memory, but I think we just have to take it one game at a time and kind of be present - don’t look too far in the past, don’t look too far forward.”
Reuters
Welcome
