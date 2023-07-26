✕ Close 'It's a new game, a new team' Lavelle and Andonovski on facing again the Netherlands at the World Cup

The Women’s World Cup continues with one of the fixtures of the group stage as the defending champions USA face the Netherlands in a rematch of the final four years ago.

The US kicked off their bid for a third World Cup in a row as they defeated tournament debutants Vietnam 3-0 last week, but the Netherlands are set to be their biggest test in Group E.

The Dutch, who opened their campaign with a 1-0 win against Portugal, come into the World Cup without star forward Vivianne Miedema but remain one of the top contenders for the title.

The US won their fourth World Cup crown in Paris as they defeated the Netherlands 2-0 four years ago, with Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle on target, but the defending champions have a new-look squad this time around.

There are 14 players in the US group who are playing at the World Cup for the first time, including forward Sophia Smith, who scored twice in the 3-0 win against Vietnam.

