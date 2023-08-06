✕ Close England Lionesses train ahead of Women's World Cup clash with Nigeria

The United States’ Women’s World Cup hopes are on the line as the defending champions face Sweden in the last-16 in Melbourne.

The USA only scraped through Group E as runners-up, with the four-time champions avoiding an early exit by the narrowest of margins as Portugal hit the post in stoppage time

Vlatko Andonovski’s side are under pressure after failing to win two World Cup group stage matches for the first time in their history, and face a Sweden side who cruised into the last-16 with three wins out of three.

Sweden defeated the USA 3-0 on their way to winning the Olympics silver medal two years ago, and the side ranked third in the world will be confident that they can pull off the upset.

Earlier, Jill Roord scored her fourth goal of the tournament as the Netherlands marched into the quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over South Africa at Sydney Football Stadium.

Follow live updates from USA vs Sweden as the World Cup last-16 continues.