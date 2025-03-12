Virgil van Dijk still has ‘no idea’ if he will remain at Liverpool next season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk still has “no idea” whether he will stay at the club beyond this season.

The Netherlands international is one of three high-profile players – Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold the others – whose current deal expires in June.

Talks have been ongoing for some time and the 33-year-old is keen to extend his stay but there has been no progress on finalising a new contract.

“I still have no idea at the moment. Genuinely,” said the centre-back in the aftermath of their Champions League exit to Paris St Germain on penalties.

“At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.

“Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it.”

With Liverpool 15 points clear at the top of the Premier League, in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday and, until Tuesday, flying in the Champions League, Van Dijk was asked whether things had paused in order to focus on the quest for trophies.

“It is not on hold. Nothing on hold,” he added.

“Listen, there are 10 games to go and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself.”

The 4-1 defeat to PSG on spot-kicks, after the Ligue 1 leaders had won 1-0 in normal time to cancel out Liverpool’s first-leg advantage in their last-16 tie, came in the middle of what head coach Arne Slot called a week of finals.

Having beaten Southampton last weekend to extend their lead at the top of the table, the hope had been they would continue their progress in Europe after coasting through the group stage with seven wins and one defeat.

It means Slot must pick up his squad for Sunday’s Wembley encounter against an injury-hit Newcastle, for which they are favourites.

But Van Dijk backed the players to move on quickly from the disappointment.

“You always have to learn from difficult moments. That’s life. That’s life of any human being, but us footballers as well,” he added.

“There were things we could have done better, but overall I am proud of the performance we put in.

“There are not many games left and there are two big prizes we can still get. We are going to give it everything.

“We have to feel the disappointment, but if we bring this intensity in Wembley with our fans, then I am positive. I am always positive.

“We don’t need any added motivation. If you need any added motivation you are in the wrong business.

“I am really looking forward to being back out there.”