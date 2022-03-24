Wales will be hoping to move a step closer to a first Fifa World Cup appearance since 1958 as they host Austria.

Rob Page’s side are just two matches away from qualifying for the Qatar tournament.

Their opponents are also hoping to end a torrid recent qualification record - Austria have failed to qualify for the last five World Cups.

The winner of this encounter will take on either Scotland or Ukraine, whose tie has been postponed until June.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When and where is it?

Wales vs Austria is due to kick-off at 7.45pm GMT at the Cardiff City Stadium on Thursday 24 March.

How can I watch?

The match will be shown live on the Sky Sports Main Event channel in the United Kingdom, with coverage beginning at 7pm GMT. Subscribers can watch the game via the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Confirmed line-ups

Wales XI: Hennessey; Ampadu, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Allen, N. Williams; Wilson, Bale, James

Austria XI: Lindner, Seiwald, Hinteregger, Dragovic, Alaba, Schlager, Laimer, Lainer, Baumgartner, Sabitzer, Arnautovic

Odds

Wales - 1/5

Draw - 7/1

Austria - 20/1

Prediction

Wales’ home form has been so strong, and Rob Page will fancy a deep, potent forward line to cause problems against an Austrian side short of several potential starters. Wales 2-1 Austria