Wales vs Belgium LIVE: World Cup qualifier team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the updates from the Cardiff City Stadium
Wales are hosting Belgium in their final fixture of Group E in the World Cup qualifiers, as Robert Page’s side look to book a home semi-final for March’s play-offs. The hosts are without Gareth Bale for the visit of the world’s No1-ranked nation, after the Real Madrid forward injured his hamstring in the 5-1 win over Belarus on Saturday.
With a spot in the play-offs already secured thanks to their Nations League performance, a win for Wales would see them join Portugal, Italy, Scotland, Russia and Sweden as one of the six-best second-placed sides, while a draw should also be enough depending on results in the matches featuring Turkey and Netherlands in Group G.
Defeat against Roberto Martinez’s side could therefore see Wales face one of the those sides away from home in the play-offs, with the Czech Republic advancing as the runners-up in Group E. Belgium are without a number of their star names, including Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, and despite Bale’s absence, Aaron Ramsey has urged his side to finish their group campaign on a high at the Cardiff City Stadium.
"It was our target to finish second in the group and that hasn't changed,” Ramsey said. “There are great teams that we could potentially draw, but we just have to concentrate on this game and not worry about what is to come in the future. The games in March are going to be huge for us as these opportunities to qualify for a World Cup don't come around very often.”
Follow live coverage of Wales vs Belgium, below:
Wales vs Belgium: Martinez expecting ‘hostile atmosphere’
Roberto Martinez has fielded a much-changed team for his side’s final qualification fixture, with the Red Devils already confirmed as group winners, but the Belgium manager is looking forward to seeing how some of the new faces in his side deal with the challenge that awaits them in Cardiff tonight. Arthur Theate and Charles De Ketelaere (both 20) will be making their first international starts at the Cardiff City Stadium.
"Wales need to get a result so it will be a hostile atmosphere,” Martinez said. “It will be similar to when we played in Belgium, they are a team that are confident and technically trying to impose themselves on the game. Wales have a good mixture of youth and experience and with a full house which will play a big part. The atmosphere tomorrow will be perfect for what we need, as we have a new group of players and they need to develop at this level.
"It's a qualification game and it's important for us as the number one ranked team in the world. We want to continue with our standards and there are players who will get an opportunity tomorrow. Our work is the most important aspect, in terms of performances and being the best that we can be. We need to focus tomorrow and try to win, but also develop our squad and start our preparations for the World Cup.
Wales vs Belgium: ‘Go for it’, urges Page
Wales manager Robert Page has urged his team to finish their World Cup qualifying group in style by securing another memorable home win against Belgium and sealing second place in Group E. Wales beat Belgium on their last meeting in Cardiff in 2015 and another victory would see Page’s side claim one of the six seeded spots ahead of the play-off draw.
“We’re going out for the win,” the Wales boss said. “But if we get a draw, great. My message to the players is that we don’t want to finish with a limp, we want to go all out and try and get that runners-up place. We can only control what we can control, and that’s what our focus is on. We would love a home tie, but if we have to do it the hard way, we won’t be fazed by it.”
Wales captain Aaron Ramsey added: “It was our target to finish second in the group and that hasn’t changed. There are great teams that we could potentially draw, but we just have to concentrate on this game and not worry about what is to come in the future. The games in March are going to be huge for us as these opportunities to qualify for a World Cup don’t come around very often.”
Wales vs Belgium: Permutations
Although Wales are already assured of a play-off place, their result against Belgium this evening will determine whether they enter the draw at the end of the month as one of the six seeded teams, therefore earning themselves a home semi-final tie.
In some ways, it’s quite simple for Wales: beat Belgium and they will be assured of their seeding, lose and they will have to settle for an away tie, potentially against Italy or Portugal.
But if Wales were to draw, it will suddenly get much more complicated. Thankfully, The Independent’s Karl Matchett can explain the details:
What do Wales need against Belgium to be seeds in World Cup qualifying play-offs?
The Dragons are guaranteed a place in the play-offs but can still earn themselves a home match in the semis
Wales vs Belgium talking points: Special memories
Wales and Belgium have regularly gone head to head in recent times. This will be their seventh meeting in the last decade with the score even – two wins apiece and two draws. Wales’ wins came in Euro 2016 qualification and the quarter-final of that tournament itself, 3-1 in Lille. Bale was the match-winner in the June 2015 qualifier on an electric night at the Cardiff City Stadium, latching on to a Belgian mistake to superbly slide the ball past Courtois.
Wales vs Belgium: Team news
Wales make three changes from Saturday’s 5-1 win over Belarus - the big one of course being the absence of Gareth Bale due to a hamstring injury.
Kieffer Moore returns from suspension and lines up up front with Daniel James, as Robert Page switches back to 5-3-2. Chris Mepham comes into Wales’ back-line, while Joe Morrell is the other change in midfield.
Harry Wilson and Ethan Ampadu drop out, and Aaron Ramsey captains the side.
Wales vs Belgium talking points: Belgium reshuffle
Belgium have been hit hard by injuries in their final World Cup qualifying camp. Jeremy Doku, Michy Batshuayi, Romelu Lukaku, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Vermaelen and Youri Tielemans all missed out for one reason or another. Roberto Martinez’s Red Devils still got the job done by beating Estonia 3-1 on Saturday to qualify for a fifth successive major tournament. But no Eden Hazard, Jason Denayer and Thibaut Courtois in Cardiff means Martinez must shuffle the pack again.
Martinez has made six changes from the Estonia win - Keon Casteels deputises in goal, Dedryck Boyata and Arthur Theate come into the defence, Thorgan Hazard replaces Yannick Carrasco at left wing back, Divock Origi starts up front and 20-year-old forward Charles De Ketelaere makes his first international start.
Wales vs Belgium talking points: Suspension concerns
Ethan Ampadu is banned and Wales will be walking a disciplinary tightrope against Belgium. No fewer than seven players – Aaron Ramsey, Chris Gunter, Wilson, Joe Allen, Joe Morrell, James Lawrence and Sorba Thomas – are one booking away from suspension and missing the play-off semi-final in March. As it stands, yellow cards are carried into the play-offs and Wales have suffered this way in big games before. Ramsey and Ben Davies both missed the Euro 2016 semi-final against Portugal after picking up two bookings in the tournament.
Wales vs Belgium: Team news
Wales XI: Ward, Roberts, Mepham, Rodon, Davies, Williams, Morrell, Allen, Ramsey, James, Moore
Belgium XI: Casteels, Castagne, Boyata, Theate, Meunier, Witsel, De Bruyne, T Hazard, Vanaken, De Ketelaere, Origi
Wales vs Belgium talking points: Moore boost
Kieffer Moore’s return is a massive plus for Wales. The Cardiff target man was banned for the Belarus game but has scored more Wales goals (seven) than anyone since making his debut in September 2019. Page named Moore on the bench for the away fixture in March, preferring to utilise quicker players and was rewarded with a sublime Harry Wilson opener. But the 6ft 5in Moore is capable of inflicting serious aerial damage on a Belgian defence weakened by injuries.
Wales vs Belgium talking points: Bale blow
Gareth Bale was the centre of attention in Wales’ 5-1 win over Belarus on Saturday. The Real Madrid forward became only the second Welshman to reach the 100-cap milestone, having spent two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Bale came off at half-time and said later that it was always the plan to play 45 minutes. But Wales boss Robert Page has confirmed that Bale will not start against Belgium and might not be risked at all from the bench.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies