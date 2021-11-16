(Getty Images)

Wales are hosting Belgium in their final fixture of Group E in the World Cup qualifiers, as Robert Page’s side look to book a home semi-final for March’s play-offs. The hosts are without Gareth Bale for the visit of the world’s No1-ranked nation, after the Real Madrid forward injured his hamstring in the 5-1 win over Belarus on Saturday.

With a spot in the play-offs already secured thanks to their Nations League performance, a win for Wales would see them join Portugal, Italy, Scotland, Russia and Sweden as one of the six-best second-placed sides, while a draw should also be enough depending on results in the matches featuring Turkey and Netherlands in Group G.

Defeat against Roberto Martinez’s side could therefore see Wales face one of the those sides away from home in the play-offs, with the Czech Republic advancing as the runners-up in Group E. Belgium are without a number of their star names, including Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, and despite Bale’s absence, Aaron Ramsey has urged his side to finish their group campaign on a high at the Cardiff City Stadium.

"It was our target to finish second in the group and that hasn't changed,” Ramsey said. “There are great teams that we could potentially draw, but we just have to concentrate on this game and not worry about what is to come in the future. The games in March are going to be huge for us as these opportunities to qualify for a World Cup don't come around very often.”

Follow live coverage of Wales vs Belgium, below: