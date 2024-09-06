Wales vs Turkey LIVE: Latest Nations League team news and line-ups as new era begins under Craig Bellamy
Bellamy takes charge of Wales for the first time as the Dragons kick off their Nations League campaign
Wales face Turkey at the Cardiff City Stadium on Friday evening in the first match of their Nations League campaign, as they look for a the perfect start to Craig Bellamy’s tenure.
Bellamy was appointed manager in July after the Welsh FA sacked Rob Page, and he leads Wales in the Nations League as a precursor to the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup,
Matches against Turkey and Montenegro give Bellamy the first chance to see his new-look team in action, though his first game is against a Turkey side that reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2024.
Turkey boast plenty of quality in their squad, including Real Madrid’s Arda Guler and Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu, and will provide a tough test to a Wales squad that is yet to gel despite the experience in their ranks.
Follow all the latest build-up, updates and reaction from the Nations League below:
5 talking points for Wales as the Craig Bellamy era gets under way
5) Revenge mission
Wales and Turkey clash again less than 10 months after meeting in Euro 2024 qualifying.
On that occasion Wales had to win and needed Croatia to drop points against Armenia to qualify automatically. Neither happened as Wales were held 1-1 in Cardiff and Croatia won.
Wales headed for the play-offs, which they failed to navigate.
Turkey went on to reach the quarter-finals at the Euros, but were fortunate to draw in Cardiff. Johnson had what looked a stonewall penalty turned down at 1-0 and the visitors levelled through a dubious spot-kick.
4) Darlow option
Wales’ goalkeeping problems are well documented.
Page sometimes picked four – Danny Ward, Wayne Hennessey, Adam Davies and Tom King – in a squad but not one of them made a single league appearance last season.
Bellamy has got Karl Darlow on board, persuading the Northampton-born Leeds goalkeeper to commit to Wales when others have failed.
Darlow is behind Illan Meslier at Leeds, but the 33-year-old has played 250 career games for Newcastle and Nottingham Forest among others and his addition could be a masterstroke from Bellamy.
3) Can Johnson shine?
Brennan Johnson has yet to impress for Wales on a consistent basis and the Tottenham forward’s numbers do not make great reading.
Johnson has scored only three times in 28 appearances, although many of his earlier caps came off the bench.
The fleet-footed Johnson – recorded as one of the fastest players in the Premier League – is now 23 and has a season under his belt at Spurs.
Bellamy says Johnson is worth far more than the £47.5million transfer fee Spurs paid Nottingham Forest for him and the winger seems set to play a major role in his new-look Wales.
2) Ramsey role
Aaron Ramsey remains as Wales captain under Bellamy – but what will be the 33-year-old’s actual role?
Ramsey has not played for Wales in almost 12 months with injury plaguing the Cardiff midfielder.
He has completed Cardiff’s four Championship games this season, but the Bluebirds have yet to win and are bottom of the table.
Bellamy is a big fan and convinced his former teammate can be a threat in the final third, so the key might be finding the right system to maximise Ramsey’s attacking instincts.
1) Bellamy bow
As a player, Craig Bellamy wore his heart on his sleeve. Often snarling and controversial, Bellamy made headlines on and off the pitch.
But no-one could dispute his ability or the passion he had playing for Wales.
Having lost out on the job to Ryan Giggs in 2018, Bellamy now gets the chance to manage his country and it promises to be an exciting ride.
Now 45, the former striker appears a calmer presence and is ready for management after cutting his coaching teeth alongside Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht and Burnley.
Brawls, boos and ‘plastic Paddys’: how the English and Irish football teams became eternally entwined
For some around the Irish squad, it’s still strange to be preparing for a match against Lee Carsley’s England. Ireland made a strong push for the admired coach, since he has 40 caps for the country. A solid Ireland midfielder is now the most important figure in English football culture, and will have a tricolour by his name if he takes England to the World Cup.
Carsley was born in Birmingham but qualified for Ireland through his Cork grandmother, and spoke last week of naturally feeling both nationalities. The same applies to many for Saturday’s game in Dublin, most notably Declan Rice and Jack Grealish, who make up at least nine England regulars over the last half-decade that could have also represented Ireland. It is almost an inevitable inversion of the fixture’s history, when it was Ireland that most benefited from the country’s diaspora to Britain.
The return of the Nations League
Wales’ return to Nations League action comes a day after Scotland suffered a heart-breaking defeat against Poland at Hampden Park.
Steve Clarke’s men were the more aggressive and prominent side but two penalties, one in the 97th minute, cost them dearly as they slumped to a 3-2 defeat.
England also get their new era started tomorrow as Lee Carsley’s first match takes place against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin. T
he interim boss has selected mostly familiar names but there are a few surprises with the former U21 head coach rewarding some of his previous players with full international call ups.
Before that though is tonight’s action in Cardiff, how will Wales fare and can they kick off their new start with a win?
Bellamy on his Welsh squad
“I see a young team, see a lot of talent coming through but, if I’m honest, I see a very good team right now,” said the new manager when assessing his players.
“The way I’m looking to try and play with Wales is a little different to what they’ve done before. I need to be true to me but, with the talented players we have, if we can tweak and adapt one or two little bits it will give us a huge benefit going into future games.
“I’m conscious of a period in stamping on how we are going to play. It would be a little bit crazy for me to expect it straight away, but of course I will try.
“You talk about building blocks and future games, but this is your country, playing for Wales. Who’s to say you are going to have future games? Who is going to say you are good enough for that? Who’s to say I’m good enough for that? Every game is important, it’s your national team.”
Bellamy hoping to introduce new style of play
Craig Bellamy will begin his much-anticipated reign as Wales head coach on Friday with a Nations League match against Turkey in Cardiff.
He has used his first training sessions with the squad to implement a progressive new style of play and tonight’s game will provide an insight into how the team are developing.
“It’s going to be a very proud moment. I’ve worked hard for this and I’m going to recognise that,” said Bellamy, “But that moment when the game gets going, I’m not paid to be emotional. I’m paid to make the best decisions possible on the side.
“That’s the business I’m in straight away. Of course I’m proud and I’m fully aware that the moment is going to catch me. But it has to leave very quickly because there’s a big responsibility and the players need me as well in that moment.
“When I look back on my career I wished I’d enjoyed it more. I’m fully aware of what it means representing your country. But I want to enjoy it by being calm and clear on every situation that can occur in the game.”
The return of the Nations League: Groups, favourites and what’s new in 2024/25 as Spain defend crown
An expanded Uefa Nations League is upon us as the first international break of the Premier League season ramps up.
The fourth edition of this competition adds an extra knockout round and maintains the jeopardy of promotion and relegation in its mini leagues – a fate England know too well after dropping to League B following a poor string of results in 2022.
Designed to eliminate meaningless international friendlies in favour of pitting similarly ranked nations against each other in a competitive environment, the Nations League has proven a springboard to success for previous winners Portugal, France and Spain.
England’s best result remains the third-place finish they achieved under Gareth Southgate in the 2018/19 inaugural edition. This time out, Lee Carsley’s men will aim for promotion back to the elite.
