The final European place at the 2022 Qatar World Cup finals will be decided on Sunday, as Wales and Ukraine go head-to-head in the delayed play-off final.

A long-delayed match due to Russia’s invasion, Ukraine’s players finally returned to action in midweek with an emotional win over Scotland to secure this clash in Cardiff.

Wales have not reached the World Cup finals since 1958 - their only appearance so far - while Ukraine have similarly managed one trip to the tournament since starting to compete as a single nation after Italia ‘90. Prior to that, they were part of the Soviet Union.

Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton’s Vitalii Mykolenko are expected to be among the Premier League representatives in the fixture for the visitors.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wales vs Ukraine?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday 5 June, at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on ITV, S4C, STV and both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be streamed on the Sky Go app and the ITV Hub. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the team news?

Joe Morrell is back from suspension for Wales, while Ben Davies and Gareth Bale are both available too. Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen should return in midfield, while Joe Rodon may start in defence.

Ukraine have everybody available after their midweek win over Scotland and could name an unchanged line-up.

Predicted line-ups

WAL - Hennessey, Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, Williams, Wilson, Bale, James

UKR - Bushchan, Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko, Stepanenko, Malinovskiy, Zinchenko, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

Odds

Wales 45/23

Draw 17/8

Ukraine 35/19

Prediction

Ukraine to ride their wave of emotion all the way to Qatar and keep Wales waiting for a first finals appearance in well over half a century. Wales 1-2 Ukraine.