England will finally learn their final group stage opponent at the 2022 World Cup on Sunday, as Wales and Ukraine meet in Cardiff.

The winners will progress as the last European side to qualify for the finals in Qatar, with this play-off delayed due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Ukraine beat Scotland in midweek to seal their berth in this final, as they look for just a second appearance at the World Cup as an independent nation. Wales are aiming to do likewise, with their last appearance coming in Sweden 1958.

Their hopes likely rest on Gareth Bale, Dan James and Aaron Ramsey, though the likes of Kieffer Moore and Neco Williams showed good form in the Championship around the end of the season just ended.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is Wales vs Ukraine?

The match kicks off at 5pm BST on Sunday 5 June, at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be broadcast live on ITV, S4C, STV and both Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event. It will be streamed on the Sky Go app and the ITV Hub.

What is the team news?

Joe Morrell is back from suspension for Wales, while Ben Davies and Gareth Bale are both available too. Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen should return in midfield, while Joe Rodon may start in defence.

Ukraine have everybody available after their midweek win over Scotland and could name an unchanged line-up.

Predicted line-ups

WAL - Hennessey, Ampadu, Rodon, Davies, Roberts, Allen, Ramsey, Williams, Wilson, Bale, James

UKR - Bushchan, Karavaev, Zabarnyi, Matvienko, Mykolenko, Stepanenko, Malinovskiy, Zinchenko, Yarmolenko, Yaremchuk, Tsygankov

Odds

Wales 45/23

Draw 17/8

Ukraine 35/19

Prediction

Ukraine to ride their wave of emotion all the way to Qatar and keep Wales waiting for a first finals appearance in well over half a century. Wales 1-2 Ukraine.