Is West Brom v Southampton on TV today? Channel, start time and how to watch Championship play-offs online
Everything you need to know to watch the Championship play-off semi-final first leg at The Hawthorns
West Brom take on Southampton at The Hawthorns today in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.
Both sides lost three successive games coming into the final match of the season, before earning wins on the last day.
The Saints’ victory over Leeds United was a particularly timely confidence boost coming into the play-offs, and Russell Martin will hope his side can carry that momentum into this tie.
Carlos Corberan’s Baggies beat Preston to end their losing streak, and have a strong home record to call upon in this first leg.
When is West Brom v Southampton?
This Championship play-off semi-final first leg kicks off at 2.15pm BST today.
How to watch on TV
The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels.
Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game online via the Sky Go app and website.
Team news
West Brom are without Jayson Molumby and Daryl Dike, while Southampton are hoping Che Adams is fit enough to start the game.
Predicted line-ups
West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Fellows, Diangana, Johnston, Thomas-Asante.
Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Smallbone, Manning, Downes, Aribo, Armstrong, Adams.
Odds
West Brom 6/4
Draw 9/4
Southampton 7/4
Prediction
A tough one to call but home advantage may just count for something. West Brom 2-1 Southampton.
