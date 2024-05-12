Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

West Brom take on Southampton at The Hawthorns today in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

Both sides lost three successive games coming into the final match of the season, before earning wins on the last day.

The Saints’ victory over Leeds United was a particularly timely confidence boost coming into the play-offs, and Russell Martin will hope his side can carry that momentum into this tie.

Carlos Corberan’s Baggies beat Preston to end their losing streak, and have a strong home record to call upon in this first leg.

When is West Brom v Southampton?

This Championship play-off semi-final first leg kicks off at 2.15pm BST today.

How to watch on TV

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels.

Sky Sports subscribers can stream the game online via the Sky Go app and website.

Team news

West Brom are without Jayson Molumby and Daryl Dike, while Southampton are hoping Che Adams is fit enough to start the game.

Predicted line-ups

West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Bartley, Kipre, Townsend, Yokuslu, Mowatt, Fellows, Diangana, Johnston, Thomas-Asante.

Southampton: McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens, Smallbone, Manning, Downes, Aribo, Armstrong, Adams.

Odds

West Brom 6/4

Draw 9/4

Southampton 7/4

Prediction

A tough one to call but home advantage may just count for something. West Brom 2-1 Southampton.

