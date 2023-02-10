Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chelsea travel to West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday with Graham Potter under pressure to spark some life into his attack.

The Blues have failed to score in their past two draws against Liverpool and Fulham despite the club’s heavy investment in the transfer market.

Chelsea have just one win in their last seven matches and face a West Ham side who have picked up four points from their last two matches against Everton and Newcastle.

The Hammers are still just a point and a place above the Premier League’s bottom three, however,

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is West Ham vs Chelsea?

The match will kick off at 12:30pm GMT on Saturday 11 February.

Is it on TV and is there a live stream?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting from 11:30am. BT Sport customers can also stream the match live on the BT Sport website and mobile app.

What is the team news?

Thilo Kehrer sustained an injury at Newcastle last week and was removed at half time, with the defender set to be unavailable along with Kurt Zouma, Maxwell Cornet and Gianluca Scamacca.

Raheem Sterling is the latest to join Chelsea’s lengthy injury list after picking up a knock in training but the Blues are set to be boosted by the return of Joao Felix, who is available again following his three-match suspension for being sent off against Fulham on his Premier League debut.

Mateo Kovacic and Denis Zakaria have returned to training but remain doubts while Graham Potter may also have one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg at Borussia Dortmund, especially with Reece James and Ben Chilwell only just returning from injury.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Ogbonna, Aguerd; Coufal, Rice, Paqueta, Emerson; Benrahma, Bowen; Antonio

Chelsea: Kepa; James, Thiago Silva, Badiashile, Cucurella; Gallagher, Fernandez, Mount; Mudryk, Felix, Havertz

Odds

West Ham: 9/4

Draw: 12/5

Chelsea: 5/4

Prediction

West Ham 1-1 Chelsea