Premier League leaders Chelsea travel to West Ham United in Saturday’s early kick-off.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were frustrated by a valiant Watford side on Wednesday but eventually ground out all three points as Mason Mount and Hakim Ziyech scored in a 2-1 victory.

That result ensured the Blues remain one point clear of Manchester City at the top of the table, even if their attack has laboured recently. In a positive boost, Romelu Lukaku may finally be deemed ready to return to the starting XI, having been restricted to substitute appearances since returning from a long injury layoff.

West Ham have been in terrific form this season but have seen their momentum slide since the international break, with back-to-back defeats against Wolves and Manchester City followed a dramatic draw against Brighton as Neal Maupay scored a stunning injury-time overhead kick.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will begin at 12.30pm on Saturday 4 December at the London Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate and the BT Sport App.

What is the team news?

Angelo Ogbonna remains ruled out for the Hammers while Aaron Cresswell is a doubt with a lower back injury.

N’Golo Kante and Reece James are both doubts while Mateo Kovacic, Trevoh Chalobah and Ben Chilwell have all been ruled out.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Chelsea: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Alonso; Mount, Lukaku, Havertz

What are the odds?

West Ham - 15/4

Draw - 13/5

Chelsea - 3/4