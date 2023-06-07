✕ Close West Ham fans take over Prague ahead of Europa Conference League final

The Europa Conference League final takes place tonight in Prague and West Ham United have the chance to end a wait since 1980 for a piece of major silverware - but to do so they have to see off Fiorentina.

David Moyes team saw off AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals to reach this showpiece event but their domestic form was uneven at best this season - they finished 14th in the Premier League and were among the relegation candidates until the final month or so of the campaign.

Over in Serie A, La Viola came eighth in the table after another campaign of progression mixed with inconsistency - they are themselves aiming for a first trophy since the 2001 Coppa Italia. Their path to the final included seeing off Sivasspor, Lech Poznan and Basel - now English opponents stand in their way. Follow our live coverage of the Europa Conference League final below: