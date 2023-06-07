West Ham vs Fiorentina LIVE: Europa Conference League final team news as fans fight in Prague
David Moyes leads his team out in Prague against Serie A opposition
The Europa Conference League final takes place tonight in Prague and West Ham United have the chance to end a wait since 1980 for a piece of major silverware - but to do so they have to see off Fiorentina.
David Moyes team saw off AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals to reach this showpiece event but their domestic form was uneven at best this season - they finished 14th in the Premier League and were among the relegation candidates until the final month or so of the campaign.
Over in Serie A, La Viola came eighth in the table after another campaign of progression mixed with inconsistency - they are themselves aiming for a first trophy since the 2001 Coppa Italia. Their path to the final included seeing off Sivasspor, Lech Poznan and Basel - now English opponents stand in their way. Follow our live coverage of the Europa Conference League final below:
Declan Rice speaking ahead of the final:
“[The relationship,] it’s really special. The fans see me as one of their own and I can connect with them.
“It’s so important to give time to them and it makes their day.
“When you get to a final there’s only one thing: Win. Empty the tank in a way, just give it everything. The lads are in a good place mentally and physically so let’s give it everything.”
Let’s look at Fiorentina for a spell.
Their last Serie A title came in 1969, while their only European trophy in their history was the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1961. Since those days, a few more Coppa Italia triumphs are all they have, with their most recent pair coming in 1996 and 2001. That’s 22 years and counting without a trophy celebration.
David Moyes will not compare himself to Ron Greenwood and John Lyall
David Moyes may stand just one match from writing his name into West Ham folklore, but he will not compare himself to the club’s two managerial greats.
If the Hammers overcome Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night, Moyes will become only the third manager, after Ron Greenwood and John Lyall, to guide the east London club to a major trophy.
Greenwood, who went on to manage England, was in charge when West Ham won their only previous European trophy, the Cup Winners’ Cup in 1964, while their last piece of silverware, the FA Cup, came under Lyall in 1980.
David Moyes will not compare himself to Ron Greenwood and John Lyall
West Ham face Fiorentina in the final of the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.
An entire generation of fans from both these clubs have never seen their team win a major trophy - that’ll be changing tonight for one set.
‘World was West Ham for a day’ says fan who attended Irons’ last European final
A West Ham United fan who attended the Hammers’ last major European final in 1976 has recalled feeling like West Ham was “the only thing in the world” as there was claret and blue “everywhere you turned”.
Mark Sullivan, 57, was nine years old when he went to the European Cup Winners’ Cup final against Anderlecht at Heysel Stadium in Brussels, Belgium, with his late father Pat Sullivan and a group of his father’s friends.
Recalling the match, Mr Sullivan said he stood on a crate from a greengrocers to watch the game from the stands, which were mixed – Anderlecht fans stood side by side with those supporting West Ham, and one even shook his father’s hand when goals were scored.
‘World was West Ham for a day’ says fan who attended Irons’ last European final
Mark Sullivan, 57, went to the West Ham vs Anderlecht match in 1976 – the last time the Hammers made it to a European final.
Fiorentina team news
Here’s the Fiorentina XI. Goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu is out with an Achilles tendon injury as we already knew, so Pietro Terracciano dons the gloves.
Slightly more shockingly, Arthur Cabral isn’t in the starting XI as Luka Jovic leads the line for La Viola instead.
Fiorentina XI: Terracciano; Dodo, Ranieri, Milenkovic, Biraghi; Bonaventura, Amrabat, Mandragora; Kouame, Jovic, Gonzalez
Route to the final:
West Ham topped their group ahead of Anderlecht, Silkeborg and FCSB, before beating AEK Larnica in the round of 16. Gent were dispatched in the last eight, then it was a battle on and off the pitch as they knocked out AZ Alkmaar in the semis.
Fiorentina finished second behind Istanbul Basaksehir and ahead of Hearts and RFS. They then beat Braga in the knock-out play-off before seeing off Sivassport in the round of 16, Lech Poznan in the quarters and Basel in the semis.
West Ham team news
Ok, the team news is in for West Ham and the major surprise is that Emerson Palmieri is preferred to Aaron Cresswell at left-back, with the Englishman dropping to the bench.
Cup goalkeeper Alphonse Areola starts between the sticks, Vladimir Coufal is picked ahead of Thilo Kehrer at right-back and Said Benrahama gets the nod over Pablo Fornals as the attacking pivot.
Declan Rice captains the side in surely his final game for the club.
West Ham XI: Areola, Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio
Carlton Cole exclusive interview: West Ham’s final, a coaching career and his surprise ‘love’ of the world’s most sustainable sport
On Wednesday, West Ham United fans all over the country will spend the day somewhere between utter anxiety and outrageous optimism, preparing for the chance to win their first major trophy since 1980.
The Hammers face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final, a little over a year on from making the semi-finals of another European competition and falling just short. This time, there’s real optimism over them going the distance and lifting silverware, a moment which would be truly unique for a generation of supporters.
Among them will be a certain Carlton Cole, striker for the Hammers for close to a decade from 2006 to 2015, now a coach within the Academy setup - and still very much someone hoping the club go the distance this time.
The memories of last year and being close enough to touch a final appearance will spur the side on, but nothing can be taken for granted at this stage, he says.
Karl Matchett’s exclusive interview with ex-Hammers striker Cole:
Carlton Cole on West Ham’s final, coaching and surprise sporting ‘love’
Exclusive interview: The former Hammers striker wants to see his side lift the Europa Conference League trophy but has his longer-term eye on sustainable progress
