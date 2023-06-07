Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

West Ham United fans left a Fiorentina player bleeding from the back of his head after they pelted him with objects thrown from the crowd during the Europa Conference League final.

Cristiano Biraghi was struck on the head by something thrown from the West Ham end as he went to take a corner in the first half. He appeared to be pelted with cups of beer and a vape pen, while the assistant referee also looked to have been struck.

Play was temporarily stopped as Biraghi received treatment from the physios with blood pouring from the back of his head, although he was able to continue playing with a purple bandage around his head.

(Getty Images)

West Ham players came over to the stands to implore their fans to behave and a message over the PA system urged supporters to stop throwing objects onto the pitch before play resumed.

Ahead of the match, there were violent clashes between the two sets of fans in the centre of Prague, with Czech police detianing 16 people.

A group of black-clad Fiorentina fans attacked Hammers supporters in a bar in central Prague on Wednesday afternoon, injuring three patrons, authorities said.

Videos on social media showed fans setting off flares and throwing tables at the bar located just off Prague’s Old Town Square. A police officer was also attacked.

“Italy fans attacked West Ham fans in a bar on Rytirska street, injuring three,” Czech police said on Twitter. “A police officer was also attacked. We have restricted the personal liberty of 16 people.”

Witnesses claimed the Italians were armed with “chains and belt buckles” and fans of the Italian side are said to have thrown flares and firecrackers as they approached the West Ham supporters.

A 17-year-old witness said: “They had chains and belt buckles and everything. They come here, try giving it, and then they ran down the road.”