West Ham fans take over Prague ahead of Europa Conference League final

West Ham fans have taken over Prague as the Czech city prepares for the Europa Conference League Final.

The Hammers face Serie A side Fiorentina in Wednesday’s showpiece event, bidding to win their first trophy of any significance since 1980.

“It’s crazy out here, about 20,000 West Ham [fans] came over,” one supporter said, speaking from Prague.

Others told journalists they were confident in the team, with one fan predicting a 3-1 win for the Premier League side.

The Hammers take on Fiorentina at the Eden Arena.