West Ham vs Fiorentina live stream: How to watch Europa Conference League final online and on TV tonight
David Moyes goes in search of the first major trophy of his career
West Ham United stars will be hoping to write their names into club history on Wednesday, when they face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.
The likes of Declan Rice and Michail Antonio are aiming for the first major trophies of their careers, while as a club the Hammers are hoping to end over four decades of waiting to see silverware lifted with their ribbon colours attached.
Fiorentina finished in the top half of Serie A this season so will present a huge test - West Ham came 14th in England - but La Viola have themselves gone more than 20 years without a big trophy too.
In Prague, one of those clubs will end their long waits and their fans will have a celebration for the ages; the other will be left to wonder what might have been, and have to get ready to do it all again next year.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.
When is the match?
The final kicks off at 8pm (UK) on Wednesday 7 June.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. It can also be streamed on the BT Sport website, BT Sport app and BT Sport YouTube channel.
What is the team news?
Gianluca Scamacca misses the final after having knee surgery but otherwise, the Hammers should have a full squad to choose from.
For Fiorentina, it’s goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu who will miss out, while Nicolas Gonzalez needs a late check to see if he can start.
What are the predicted lineups
WHU - Areola, Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio
FIO - Terracciano, Dodo, Martinez, Milenkovic, Biraghi, Amrabat, Mandragora, Ikone, Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Cabral
Odds
West Ham 37/20
Draw 11/5
Fiorentina 37/20
Prediction
The Hammers to bring home a long-awaited trophy. West Ham 2-1 Fiorentina
