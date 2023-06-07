Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

West Ham United haven’t won a major trophy since the 1980 FA Cup final, but the present day group of Hammers can rewrite history if they triumph against Fiorentina in the Uefa Europa Conference League final.

La Viola finished eighth in the Serie A table this season and themselves have gone more than two decades without major silverware - the 2001 Coppa Italia was their most recent triumph.

After a dismal first half of the domestic season, David Moyes’ team improved after the new year and eventually finished 14th in the Premier League, but it’s in Europe their attention has been focused over the past couple of months.

They’ll look to the likes of Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta to produce big performances, as they seek to triumph in Prague.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.

When is the match?

The final kicks off at 8pm (UK) on Wednesday 7 June.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. It can also be streamed on the BT Sport website, BT Sport app and BT Sport YouTube channel.

What is the team news?

Gianluca Scamacca misses the final after having knee surgery but otherwise, the Hammers should have a full squad to choose from.

For Fiorentina, it’s goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu who will miss out, while Nicolas Gonzalez needs a late check to see if he can start.

What are the predicted lineups

WHU - Areola, Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio

FIO - Terracciano, Dodo, Martinez, Milenkovic, Biraghi, Amrabat, Mandragora, Ikone, Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Cabral

Odds

West Ham 37/20

Draw 11/5

Fiorentina 37/20

Prediction

The Hammers to bring home a long-awaited trophy. West Ham 2-1 Fiorentina