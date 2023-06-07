West Ham vs Fiorentina predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Europa Conference League final tonight
David Moyes goes in search of the first major trophy of his career
West Ham United haven’t won a major trophy since the 1980 FA Cup final, but the present day group of Hammers can rewrite history if they triumph against Fiorentina in the Uefa Europa Conference League final.
La Viola finished eighth in the Serie A table this season and themselves have gone more than two decades without major silverware - the 2001 Coppa Italia was their most recent triumph.
After a dismal first half of the domestic season, David Moyes’ team improved after the new year and eventually finished 14th in the Premier League, but it’s in Europe their attention has been focused over the past couple of months.
They’ll look to the likes of Declan Rice and Lucas Paqueta to produce big performances, as they seek to triumph in Prague.
Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the final.
When is the match?
The final kicks off at 8pm (UK) on Wednesday 7 June.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. It can also be streamed on the BT Sport website, BT Sport app and BT Sport YouTube channel.
What is the team news?
Gianluca Scamacca misses the final after having knee surgery but otherwise, the Hammers should have a full squad to choose from.
For Fiorentina, it’s goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu who will miss out, while Nicolas Gonzalez needs a late check to see if he can start.
What are the predicted lineups
WHU - Areola, Kehrer, Aguerd, Zouma, Cresswell, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Paqueta, Benrahma, Antonio
FIO - Terracciano, Dodo, Martinez, Milenkovic, Biraghi, Amrabat, Mandragora, Ikone, Gonzalez, Bonaventura, Cabral
Odds
West Ham 37/20
Draw 11/5
Fiorentina 37/20
Prediction
The Hammers to bring home a long-awaited trophy. West Ham 2-1 Fiorentina
