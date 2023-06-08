West Ham news LIVE: Reaction after Fiorentina final as fans clash with riot police
Danny Dyer and James Corden are among the celebrity fans celebrating after the Hammers claimed Europa Conference League glory in Prague
West Ham United players and staff will be recovering from the joy of winning their first major trophy for 43 years after beating Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final in what proved to be a dramatic night on and off the pitch in Prague.
Jarrod Bowen’s 89th-minute goal gave the Hammers the most memorable of 2-1 wins, with celebrity supporters such as James Corden and Danny Dyer – whose daughter Dani is Bowen’s partner – celebrating the triumph. However, the match had earlier been marred when West Ham fans pelted Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi with objects as he went to take a corner in the first half and left him bleeding from a gash in the back of his head.
Hammers supporters then later clashed with riot police in Prague after setting off flares in celebration of victory, as a scuffle broke out after police officers tried to confiscate a lit flare in the Old Town area of the city. Riot police stormed a group after they lit a second flare, with fans responding by pelting the officers with bottles and missiles.
Earlier in the day, Czech police said they had detained at least 16 Fiorentina fans after they attacked West Ham supporters outside a bar, with videos shared on social media showing chairs and fireworks being thrown.
Follow all the latest news and reaction from West Ham’s European adventure below:
West Ham United fans left a Fiorentina player bleeding from the back of his head after they pelted him with objects thrown from the crowd during the Europa Conference League final.
Cristiano Biraghi was struck on the head by something thrown from the West Ham end as he went to take a corner in the first half. He appeared to be pelted with cups of beer and a vape pen, while the assistant referee also looked to have been struck.
Play was temporarily stopped as Biraghi received treatment from the physios with blood pouring from the back of his head, although he was able to continue playing with a purple bandage around his head.
West Ham players came over to the stands to implore their fans to behave and a message over the PA system urged supporters to stop throwing objects onto the pitch before play resumed.
West Ham United fans clashed with riot police in Prague after setting off flares as they celebrated winning the Europa Conference League on Wednesday night.
Fans poured into the streets of the Czech capital following the Hammers’ victory over Fiorentina, with many already in the city centre after thousands of supporters travelled from the UK without tickets.
But a scuffle broke out after police officers tried to confiscate a lit flare as fans gathered in the Old Town area of the city.
Riot police stormed a group after they lit a second flare, with fans responding by pelting the officers with bottles and missiles.
Jarrod Bowen’s last-minute winner saw West Ham United end their 43-year wait for a trophy with a dramatic 2-1 victory over Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.
The Hammers won their first piece of silverware since 1980’s FA Cup, and a first European trophy since 1965, on a historic and emotional night in Prague.
Yes, it may be only Europe’s third-tier competition, the one treated as an unwanted distraction by Tottenham, among others, in its inaugural form last season. But this is West Ham. The West Ham who routinely see relegation as an occupational hazard. The West Ham who made a song and dance of leaving their old stadium and an almighty hash of moving into the new one. The West Ham who had to go begging to their former manager to save them from the drop, 18 months after they got rid of him when he had done just that.
Just nine weeks ago that same manager watched as the away fans unfurled a “Moyes Out” banner during a scratchy 1-0 win over Fulham, which likely saved his job. Now David Moyes has written his name in West Ham folklore, joining Ron Greenwood and John Lyall as trophy-winning Hammers managers. A place in next season’s Europa League means the club has qualified for Europe three campaigns in a row, for the first time.
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the fallout and reaction to West Ham’s dramatic Europ[a Conference League victory over Fiorentina.
