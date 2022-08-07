West Ham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow live coverage as Pep Guardiola’s champions go to the London Stadium to get their 2022/23 campaign underway against the Hammers
Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League crown when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham to headline Sunday’s action. Pep Guardiola’s side have undergone a transformation this summer, bringing in arguably the world’s best striker in Erling Haaland, while losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.
There could be more change, too, after Kalvin Phillips signed, City star Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away to Barcelona, and Guardiola remains coy over the Portuguese’s future: "Sometimes for the club, sometimes for the players, sometimes for the agent, sometimes you have to divide our path. Especially the desire of the player is the most important thing. Of course I would love Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player for us. But I don't know what is going to happen.”
The Hammers will be hoping to cause an upset and David Moyes will hope new £30m signing Gianluca Scamacca, not match fit for the opener, can lessen the burden this season on Michail Antonio this season after the Italian striker joined from Sassuolo. While Maxwel Cornet’s arrival from Burnley for £17.5m has given Moyes a boost and taken their spending north of £100m: “He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad. He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham.” Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium PLUS updates from the earlier kick-off at Old Trafford between Man United and Brighton:
Manchester United 0-2 Brighton
48 mins: Chance! But Brighton go down the other end and keep United in by winning the ball back on the edge. It’s worked out wide and Welbeck gets too much of a connection on the header and the near post.
Eriksen then plays a dangerous ball to the back post but it evades Rashford, who was sliding in.
Manchester United 0-2 Brighton
47 mins: United start with some pressure outside of the Brighton box, but as Shaw looks up there are few options in the middle and Webster can clear downfield.
Manchester United 0-2 Brighton
Back underway and Ronaldo is immediately out warming up.
HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton
There are no changes at the break from Ten Hag.
HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton
Ronaldo was warming up just before half time and he wasn’t the only one. Both Varane and Van de Beek were loosening up as well.
Martinez and McTominay, both on bookings, might be favourites to come off - but it really could be anyone.
HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton
That was a car crash of an opening half from Manchester United - there were gaps everywhere in midfield and defence and the attack has already offered anything.
“We shouldn’t be surprised,” Roy Keane tells Sky Sports. “It goes back to last season but United are among the worst teams in the league.”
Brighton, though, have been brilliant. “They’ve taught United a lesson,” adds Karen Carney.
HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton
Well, well, well.
Boos at half time.
Manchester United 0-2 Brighton
45+1 mins: Martinez gets caught out on the ball on the halfway line and is booked after bringing down March.
That will be it before the break.
Manchester United 0-2 Brighton
42 mins: “We’re going to win the league!” sing the Brighton fans. This has been embarrasing for United. So many of the same problems are repeating themselves and Fred playing the ball out of play sums up their first half. Brighton though have been excellent and Ronaldo is sent to warm up.
GOAL! Manchester United 0-2 Brighton (GROSS 39’)
Incredible! Brighton are 2-0 up at Old Trafford and this is turning out to be a nightmare first afternoon in the Premier League for Ten Hag! But what a goal this is from Potter’s side. They move the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, with March’s shot catching De Gea out and Gross tapping in the back post for his second!
