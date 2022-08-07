✕ Close Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League crown when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham to headline Sunday’s action. Pep Guardiola’s side have undergone a transformation this summer, bringing in arguably the world’s best striker in Erling Haaland, while losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

There could be more change, too, after Kalvin Phillips signed, City star Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away to Barcelona, and Guardiola remains coy over the Portuguese’s future: "Sometimes for the club, sometimes for the players, sometimes for the agent, sometimes you have to divide our path. Especially the desire of the player is the most important thing. Of course I would love Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player for us. But I don't know what is going to happen.”

The Hammers will be hoping to cause an upset and David Moyes will hope new £30m signing Gianluca Scamacca, not match fit for the opener, can lessen the burden this season on Michail Antonio this season after the Italian striker joined from Sassuolo. While Maxwel Cornet’s arrival from Burnley for £17.5m has given Moyes a boost and taken their spending north of £100m: “He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad. He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham.” Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium PLUS updates from the earlier kick-off at Old Trafford between Man United and Brighton: