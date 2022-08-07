Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1659881273

West Ham vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today

Follow live coverage as Pep Guardiola’s champions go to the London Stadium to get their 2022/23 campaign underway against the Hammers

Jack Rathborn,Jamie Braidwood
Sunday 07 August 2022 15:07
Comments
Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

Manchester City begin the defence of their Premier League crown when they travel to the London Stadium to take on West Ham to headline Sunday’s action. Pep Guardiola’s side have undergone a transformation this summer, bringing in arguably the world’s best striker in Erling Haaland, while losing Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

There could be more change, too, after Kalvin Phillips signed, City star Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move away to Barcelona, and Guardiola remains coy over the Portuguese’s future: "Sometimes for the club, sometimes for the players, sometimes for the agent, sometimes you have to divide our path. Especially the desire of the player is the most important thing. Of course I would love Bernardo to continue here, he is a special player for us. But I don't know what is going to happen.”

The Hammers will be hoping to cause an upset and David Moyes will hope new £30m signing Gianluca Scamacca, not match fit for the opener, can lessen the burden this season on Michail Antonio this season after the Italian striker joined from Sassuolo. While Maxwel Cornet’s arrival from Burnley for £17.5m has given Moyes a boost and taken their spending north of £100m: “He is a versatile player with good experience, both in the Premier League and in European football, and will add strength and quality to our squad. He made a big impact with his performances for Burnley last season and he has impressed me with his desire to improve and challenge himself further here at West Ham.” Follow all the latest updates from the London Stadium PLUS updates from the earlier kick-off at Old Trafford between Man United and Brighton:

Recommended

1659881273

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

48 mins: Chance! But Brighton go down the other end and keep United in by winning the ball back on the edge. It’s worked out wide and Welbeck gets too much of a connection on the header and the near post.

Eriksen then plays a dangerous ball to the back post but it evades Rashford, who was sliding in.

Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 15:07
1659881181

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

47 mins: United start with some pressure outside of the Brighton box, but as Shaw looks up there are few options in the middle and Webster can clear downfield.

Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 15:06
1659881086

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

Back underway and Ronaldo is immediately out warming up.

Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 15:04
1659880919

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

There are no changes at the break from Ten Hag.

Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 15:01
1659880802

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

Ronaldo was warming up just before half time and he wasn’t the only one. Both Varane and Van de Beek were loosening up as well.

Martinez and McTominay, both on bookings, might be favourites to come off - but it really could be anyone.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 15:00
1659880609

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

That was a car crash of an opening half from Manchester United - there were gaps everywhere in midfield and defence and the attack has already offered anything.

“We shouldn’t be surprised,” Roy Keane tells Sky Sports. “It goes back to last season but United are among the worst teams in the league.”

Brighton, though, have been brilliant. “They’ve taught United a lesson,” adds Karen Carney.

(Getty Images)
Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 14:56
1659880080

HT: Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

Well, well, well.

Boos at half time.

Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 14:48
1659880062

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

45+1 mins: Martinez gets caught out on the ball on the halfway line and is booked after bringing down March.

That will be it before the break.

Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 14:47
1659879911

Manchester United 0-2 Brighton

42 mins: “We’re going to win the league!” sing the Brighton fans. This has been embarrasing for United. So many of the same problems are repeating themselves and Fred playing the ball out of play sums up their first half. Brighton though have been excellent and Ronaldo is sent to warm up.

Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 14:45
1659879585

GOAL! Manchester United 0-2 Brighton (GROSS 39’)

Incredible! Brighton are 2-0 up at Old Trafford and this is turning out to be a nightmare first afternoon in the Premier League for Ten Hag! But what a goal this is from Potter’s side. They move the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, with March’s shot catching De Gea out and Gross tapping in the back post for his second!

Jamie Braidwood7 August 2022 14:39

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in