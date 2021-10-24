West Ham vs Tottenham LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture today
Follow all the latest updates from the derby at the London Stadium
West Ham are hosting Tottenham in the Premier League this afternoon, in a derby at the London Stadium between two clubs with their sights set on the top four. Fourth-placed Brighton’s defeat by Manchester City on Saturday means the winner of this game will leapfrog the Seagulls into the Champions League spots, and Spurs could even find themselves third in the league by the end of the day if Manchester United were to beat Liverpool at Old Trafford later.
Spurs have endured a topsy-turvy start to the season with three opening 1-0 wins followed by three defeats, but two back-to-back victories against Aston Villa and Newcastle have steadied the ship, the latter match also seeing Harry Kane finally get on the scoresheet this season in a boost for Nuno Espirito Santo.
The Hammers have been similarly inconsistent with wins on the road at Leeds and Everton held back by defeats at home to Manchester United and Brentford, and David Moyes’ side are still searching for a second Premier League win of the season at the London Stadium since the opening day thrashing of Leicester. Follow all the action below, live.
West Ham 0 - 0 Tottenham
10 mins: Chance! At the other end of the pitch Son Heung-min wins the ball back from West Ham throw in and knocks it inside to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. He’s not got a great deal on in front of him so goes for goal and drills a shot straight into the hands of Fabianski from outside the area.
West Ham 0 - 0 Tottenham
7 mins: SAVE! Possession changes hands a few times in midfield with neither side managing to work the ball into the opponents final third. West Ham eventually work the ball out to Fornals on the left side before he passes it to Bowen in the middle. Ben Johnson makes a run off the ball over on the right and provides an option for Bowen. The right-back receives the pass and knocks into the box. Bowen collects the ball and whips a cross to the far side of the area where Fornals volleys it at goal and draws Lloris into a diving stop low to his right.
West Ham 0 - 0 Tottenham
3 mins: Aaron Cresswell was brilliant for West Ham against Genk on Thursday night, bombing forward on the left wing and whipping dangerous crosses into the box. He does so again here and wins an early corner for West Ham. Jarrod Bowen delivers it into the box, Hugo Lloris flaps it away but the ball comes out to Said Benrahma whose shot from just inside the box gets blocked and cleared away.
West Ham 0 - 0 Tottenham
Kick off: Tottenham get the ball rolling at the London Stadium. Cristian Romero sends a long ball through the middle of the pitch but Angelo Ogbonna gets to it before Harry Kane and blasts it straight back down the ground.
West Ham vs Tottenham
Here come the players. This is a tough game to call, the opening goal may be a big factor in deciding the results. West Ham will have more confidence after their win during the week and being at home but if Harry Kane and Son Heung-min click into gear Tottenham may run away with it.
West Ham vs Tottenham
Almost time for kick off. Who’s going to win this one?
Leaky Spurs
Tottenham have conceded two or more goals in seven of their last eight Premier League away fixtures. Will we see plenty of goals today?
The old Son and Kane
Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have combined for a total of 35 top-flight goals, one short of the Premier League record set by Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard.
Kane has scored 11 top-flight goals against West Ham with the only club he has a better record against being Leicester (15 goals).
The new Son and Kane?
Michail Antonio and Said Benrahma have created 17 chances for each other in the Premier League this season, the highest figure between any two players.
Antonio has scored five top-flight goals versus Spurs, more than against any other club.
Are Tottenham due a win?
Tottenham have lost four successive Premier League London derbies, as many defeats as in their previous 17.
None of Spurs’ last 14 league games have ended in a draw, they’ve won nine and lost five. It’s their longest run without a draw in the top flight since a 32-match sequence between April 2018 and February 2019.
