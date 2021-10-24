✕ Close Match Preview: West Ham vs Tottenham on 24/10/2021

West Ham are hosting Tottenham in the Premier League this afternoon, in a derby at the London Stadium between two clubs with their sights set on the top four. Fourth-placed Brighton’s defeat by Manchester City on Saturday means the winner of this game will leapfrog the Seagulls into the Champions League spots, and Spurs could even find themselves third in the league by the end of the day if Manchester United were to beat Liverpool at Old Trafford later.

Spurs have endured a topsy-turvy start to the season with three opening 1-0 wins followed by three defeats, but two back-to-back victories against Aston Villa and Newcastle have steadied the ship, the latter match also seeing Harry Kane finally get on the scoresheet this season in a boost for Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Hammers have been similarly inconsistent with wins on the road at Leeds and Everton held back by defeats at home to Manchester United and Brentford, and David Moyes’ side are still searching for a second Premier League win of the season at the London Stadium since the opening day thrashing of Leicester. Follow all the action below, live.