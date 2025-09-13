The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
West Ham vs Tottenham live: Spurs begin life after Daniel Levy with clash against struggling Hammers
Thomas Frank’s side play their first match following the former chairman’s exit from Tottenham
West Ham host Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League’s late kick off today with the aim of improving their standing in the top flight table.
A rocky start to the season saw Graham Potter’s side lose their opening two matches, against Sunderland and Chelsea, to an aggregate scoreline of 8-1 before they picked up a much-needed victory in a 3-0 hammering of Nottingham Forest before the international break.
Potter’s men were given the confidence boost they needed to jump out of the relegation zone but face a solid outfit in Thomas Frank’s Spurs who begin life after Daniel Levy following the chairman’s exit from the club.
Tottenham won their opening two games, including a 2-0 victory over Man City, but slipped to a 1-0 loss to Bournemouth last time out and Frank will hope to get back to winning ways as he drives his team closer to the top of the table.
West Ham eyeing up three points
Potter wants to continue West Ham’s win streak and build some momentum but the manager knows that isn’t easy in the Premier League.
“I think the motivation is clear for us. We know how important this game is for the club and the fans, so we’re going to go out there and do the best we can to win,” he said.
“There isn’t a big sample to look at from the season so far. We’ve played three Premier League games, and in this league you know that every match is going to be a challenge.
“I’ve played against Thomas’ [Frank] teams a lot over the years, and there’ll be some things there like there was previously. He’s a very well-respected coach, and it’s going to be a tough game, but it’s one we’re looking forward to.
“We want to carry on the feeling of positivity we had after Forest, do our best, and try to come away with all three points.”
Hammers building momentum?
Having averaged 3.4 shots on target per game across their first 20 Premier League matches under Graham Potter, West Ham had eight in their 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest, their most in a league game under him.
Potter on reaction to Forest win
Graham Potter also explained his thoughts on West Ham’s win over Forest and how his players did well.
He said: “There were lots of things that contributed to the result at Forest. Mateus Fernandes came into the team just after we’d signed him, and he gave us an extra dimension, as did Crysencio Summerville, who did really well after coming off the bench.
“Playing against a team in a different moment can also help, but there was a determination from the players that was born from the frustration, disappointment and anger after the first two games.
“We knew we needed to do something about that, and that’s why after the match I said I was delighted for them. We had had to suffer, which isn’t pleasant, but the players did it together, and they did it well.”
Can West Ham build on previous win?
Graham Potter hopes he can help turn the fortunes of West Ham around following a win before the international break.
“About half of the team went away, so we were left with a decent number. We’ve trained well and used the time well, and then it’s been nice to see the other players again as they’ve come back in,” Potter said.
“As always, we kept up with the action we could, and watched the highlights and different things. Niclas [Füllkrug] is the only one who has picked up a slight issue, so things are good in that respect.
“So far we’ve prepared as well as we can for the weekend, as some of the players continue to recover from their games and travel, but by Saturday, we’ll be ready for sure.”
West Ham eased the pressure on Graham Potter as three late goals saw them move off the foot of the Premier League following an extraordinary 3-0 victory at Nottingham Forest.
Potter’s position as Hammers head coach has been under increasing scrutiny after his side were thrashed by Sunderland and Chelsea in the league and knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Wolves.
Tottenham's early team news
Tottenham could grant minutes to new signings Xavi Simons and Randal Kolo Muani with Dominic Solanke a doubt with an ankle issue.
Kota Takai, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Radu Dragusin remain out of action.
Predicted Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Sarr, Simons; Richarlison.
West Ham's early team news
West Ham have reinforcements in goal after Lukasz Fabianski re-signed with the club, although Mads Hermansen is likely to retain his place in goal despite a tricky start to the season, and Brighton loanee Igor Julio could be in line for an appearance.
Niclas Fullkrug however is likely to miss out after picking up a calf strain on international duty, joining Luis Guilherme on the sidelines.
Predicted West Ham XI: Hermansen; Walker-Peters, Mavropanos, Kilman, Diouf; Ward-Prowse, Soucek; Fernandes, Paqueta, Summerville; Bowen.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the clash on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, as well as on Sky Go. If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
When is West Ham vs Tottenham?
West Ham host Tottenham at London Stadium on Saturday 13 September, with kickoff at 5.30pm BST.
West Ham vs Tottenham
The Premier League returns this weekend with West Ham hosting Tottenham after a period of upheaval for both clubs.
Graham Potter’s Hammers endured a dismal start to the season - including a 5-1 thrashing by Chelsea - but will be hoping to have picked up where they left off, after beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 in their last game before the international break.
Spurs meanwhile started more promisingly but then lost 1-0 at home to Bournemouth and will be under pressure to bounce back, particularly at the home of their bitter rivals.
This game will likely have some extra spice to it as Mohammed Kudus returns to London Stadium after his summer transfer, with the manner of his exit and statement that he “only wanted Spurs” unlikely to have made him many friends among the West Ham faithful.
