Tottenham Hotspur travel to east London to take on West Ham United in a derby that could have a huge bearing on the battle for European place in the Premier League this season.

The early kick-off at the London Stadium should produce an entertaining contest with both David Moyes and Nuno Espirito Santo inspiring decent form heading into this one.

A solid win at Goodison Park to edge past Everton last time out means the Hammers have a three-point advantage over their opponents this weekend, but Spurs were able to respond well to going behind at Newcastle, with Harry Kane back on the scoresheet to help deliver the points.

The Hammers won this game last season thanks to goals from Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard and will hope to capitalise on their resurgence under Moyes here.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, including TV and online stream details, team news and predicted line-ups, plus odds and a prediction.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 21 October at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be on Sky Sports Main Event (starting at 2pm) and Sky Sports Premier League (starting at 1pm).

You can stream the game live on the Sky Go app or on desktop.

Non-Sky subscribers can access the game via NowTV. You can grab a NOW TV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Predicted line-ups

WHU - Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

TOT - Lloris; Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Moura, Ndombele, Son; Kane

Odds

West Ham 11/8

Draw 12/5

Tottenham 19/10

Prediction

A huge game for both sides with ambitions of finishing inside the top six, we’ll lean towards the hosts grabbing a slender victory with the Hammers fans giving them the boost they need to down Nuno’s men. West Ham 2-1 Tottenham.