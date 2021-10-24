The Premier League’s early kick-off today sees West Ham United entertain Tottenham Hotspur at the London Stadium.

This derby should produce an excellent contest with both teams entering the game with confidence after wins last weekend.

David Moyes’ side edged out his former club Everton thanks to Angelo Ogbonna’s goal.

While Nuno Espirito Santo guided Spurs past Newcastle last weekend to spoil the part after the Saudi takeover at St James’ Park, with the Portuguese especially pleased with Harry Kane returning to scoring form.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, including TV and online stream details, team news and predicted line-ups, plus odds and a prediction.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 21 October at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be on Sky Sports Main Event (starting at 2pm) and Sky Sports Premier League (starting at 1pm).

You can stream the game live on the Sky Go app or on desktop.

Non-Sky subscribers can access the game via NowTV. You can grab a NOW TV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Predicted line-ups

WHU - Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

TOT - Lloris; Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Moura, Ndombele, Son; Kane

Odds

West Ham 11/8

Draw 12/5

Tottenham 19/10

Prediction

A huge game for both sides with ambitions of finishing inside the top six, we’ll lean towards the hosts grabbing a slender victory with the Hammers fans giving them the boost they need to down Nuno’s men. West Ham 2-1 Tottenham.