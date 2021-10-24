In the lunchtime kick-off in the Premier League, David Moyes’ West Ham United take on Tottenham Hotspur with this London rivalry likely to produce a thrilling game.

The Hammers sit just three points above Spurs in the table, meaning the visitors could leapfrog them with a win.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side took all three points last weekend to ruin Newcastle’s party following their Saudi takeover, but the Hammers are also in fine form and enter this weekend off the back of a massive win at Everton thanks to Angelo Ogbonna.

West Ham edged out Tottenham in this fixture last season, with Michail Antonio and Jesse Lingard scoring that afternoon, while Lucas Moura’s response was not enough to salvage anything from the game.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match, including TV and online stream details, team news and predicted line-ups, plus odds and a prediction.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm on Thursday 21 October at the London Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be on Sky Sports Main Event (starting at 2pm) and Sky Sports Premier League (starting at 1pm).

You can stream the game live on the Sky Go app or on desktop.

Non-Sky subscribers can access the game via NowTV. You can grab a NOW TV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content.

What is the team news?

.

Predicted line-ups

WHU - Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Soucek, Rice; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

TOT - Lloris; Emerson, Sanchez, Dier, Reguilon; Hojbjerg, Skipp; Moura, Ndombele, Son; Kane

Odds

West Ham 11/8

Draw 12/5

Tottenham 19/10

Prediction

A huge game for both sides with ambitions of finishing inside the top six, we’ll lean towards the hosts grabbing a slender victory with the Hammers fans giving them the boost they need to down Nuno’s men. West Ham 2-1 Tottenham.