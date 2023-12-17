West Ham United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction
A first-half brace from Mohammed Kudus helped West Ham make it seven wins from nine matches with a 3-0 victory over Wolves.
Summer recruit Kudus scored against Freiburg on Thursday to help David Moyes’ team top their Europa League group and this latest result was further evidence the recent thrashing at Fulham was an anomaly.
Kudus’ third and fourth goals in his last five matches set West Ham on their way and, while Wolves attacker Pablo Sarabia had a 58th-minute effort ruled out for a marginal offside by VAR Jarred Gillett, the hosts deserved their victory, with Jarrod Bowen rounding off the scoring 16 minutes from time.
Paqueta registered three assists as West Ham cruised to a 3-0 win over Wolves at London Stadium. The Hammers dominated before the break, with the Brazilian finding Kudus twice in the first 32 minutes. He first assisted his team-mate on the counter, lofting a pass down the wing after the hosts had cleared away a Wolves corner. Kudus rushed inside from the wing and blasted a low strike from the edge of the box into the bottom corner. Paqueta then found him with a switch of play, with Kudus sliding a shot across the goal and in. The contest was almost over before the break, but Bowen’s strike from the edge hit the inside of the post. Wolves were better after the restart and thought they got back into the game after Sarabia poked in Semedo's cross, but VAR ruled he was in an offside position. Instead, Bowen wrapped up the points, getting on the end of a one-two from Paqueta before scoring. West Ham will now turn their attention to their EFL Cup quarter-final against Liverpool before hosting Manchester United in the Premier League. As for Wolves, they welcome Chelsea in their next game. That’s all for today, goodbye.
FULL-TIME: WEST HAM 3-0 WOLVES
Hwang is usually a vital part of this Wolves side, but he has not been as involved as he usually is. He receives the ball from Cunha on the right and looks to get past Ings, who battles well to win it off him. Hwang then shows his frustrations and fouls the striker.
Yellow Card Jan Thilo Kehrer
Bellegarde is back on the pitch and will be able to continue for the final few minutes.
There will be seven minutes of additional time.
Substitution Vladimír Coufal Jan Thilo Kehrer
Bellegarde is feeling the effects of the challenge from Coufal and needs assistance from the medical team. He looks dazed.
Yellow Card Vladimír Coufal
Substitution Lucas Tolentino Coelho de Lima Divin Saku Mubama
