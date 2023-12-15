Jump to content
Betting > Football

Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 18/1 accumulator and odds for this weekend's games

Our football tipster has four more selections for the latest round of Premier League action this weekend
Last Updated: 15th of December 2023
Chris Rivers
·
Football Writer
Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 18/1 accumulator and odds for this weekend's games

Premier League predictions

This weekend’s Premier League action features one of the biggest fixtures of the season when Manchester United make the short trip to Merseyside to take on Liverpool. 

That massive clash on Sunday afternoon gets top billing amidst an interesting collection of fixtures featuring bounce-back opportunities for the likes of Chelsea and Newcastle after a difficult few weeks. 

The Blues host Sheffield United, while the Magpies are at home to Fulham, two of four 3pm kick-offs on Saturday afternoon.

There’s also a big game down at the bottom of the table on Saturday evening when Burnley take on Everton, while on Sunday Arsenal and Aston Villa are in action as they seek to keep up the pace in the title race.

We’ve got individual match previews for several games on our football betting tips page. For the remaining matches, we’ve been through the Premier League odds to pick out our four favourite bets for the weekend.

These can be combined together to make an accumulator that returns at over 18/1 with bet365.

Premier League fixtures and odds
December 15th | 8:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Nottingham Nottingham NFO
17/4 BetVictor
10/3 Bet365
9/14 Spreadex
Tottenham Tottenham TOT
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Bournemouth Bournemouth BOU
1/2 Bet365
18/5 BetVictor
6/1 BetVictor
Luton Luton LUT
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Newcastle Newcastle NEW
5/6 Spreadex
3/1 Betway
16/5 BetVictor
Fulham Fulham FUL
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Chelsea Chelsea CHE
2/9 BetVictor
11/2 BetVictor
12/1 BetVictor
Sheffield Sheffield SHU
December 16th | 3:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Man City Man City MCI
1/5 Betway
13/2 BetVictor
17/1 BetVictor
Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
December 16th | 5:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Burnley Burnley BUR
13/5 BetVictor
12/5 BetVictor
23/20 Betway
Everton Everton EVE
December 17th | 2:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Brentford Brentford BRE
11/5 Unibet
11/4 Bet365
6/5 Bet365
Aston Villa Aston Villa AVL
December 17th | 2:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
West Ham West Ham WHU
23/20 Bet365
13/5 Unibet
23/10 Unibet
Wolves Wolves WOL
December 17th | 2:00pm
Home
Draw
Away
Arsenal Arsenal ARS
5/11 Betway
4/1 Bet365
6/1 Unibet
Brighton Brighton BRI
December 17th | 4:30pm
Home
Draw
Away
Liverpool Liverpool LIV
5/16 Unibet
5/1 Bet365
15/2 BetVictor
Man Utd Man Utd MUN

Newcastle vs Fulham predictions

(3pm Saturday)

Eddie Howe’s odds in the next Premier League manager to leave market on football betting sites have been slashed after a costly run of three straight defeats.

On Wednesday, the Magpies saw their Champions League campaign brought to an early end. A 2-1 defeat to AC Milan saw them finish bottom of their group, meaning there will be no European football in the new year on Tyneside.

That followed on from heavy away defeats to Tottenham and Everton In the league, although betting sites expect Howe’s team to bounce back against Fulham. 

Newcastle are odds-on to beat the Cottagers, but that may be underestimating an in-form opponent with the visitors having secured back-to-back 5-0 wins over West Ham and Nottingham Forest.
 

Newcastle vs Fulham odds
Best Odds
December 16th | 3:00pm
Having struggled for goals earlier in the season, Marco Silva’s team have now scored 16 in their last four games and could take advantage of an exhausted Newcastle team. 

A lengthy injury list has hampered Howe’s ability to rotate, but he has welcomed back Callum Wilson and others back recently to bolster the Magpies’ attack.

Newcastle have only failed to score once at home in 12 games this season and may bag against a Fulham team missing Tim Ream from a defence that’s shipped seven goals in the last two away games.

For our first Premier League prediction, we’re backing both teams to score at 7/10 with Unibet at St James’ Park. 

Newcastle vs Fulham Tip: Both teams to score – 7/10 with Unibet

Bournemouth vs Luton predictions

(3pm Saturday)

Bournemouth are on a roll, chalking up four wins in their last five games, including a first-ever win at Old Trafford against Manchester United last week. 

Andoni Iraola’s methods are starting to bear fruit for the Cherries, who are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

They are odds-on favourites on betting apps to continue their push for safety with a victory over Luton, who have lost their last three games, albeit two of those defeats were against Arsenal and Manchester City.

The Hatters are one of only two sides in the league yet to keep a clean sheet this season and may struggle to keep Bournemouth’s in-form attack at bay.

Bournemouth vs Luton odds
The south coast side have scored two or more goals in five straight games and topscorer Dominic Solanke, in particular, is revelling in Iraola’s system. 

The former Liverpool striker took his tally for the season to nine in all competitions with the opener at Old Trafford. 

Solanke is far and away the biggest threat in this Bournemouth side, boasting an expected goals figure of 8.5, with Marcus Tavernier next with 2.2 xG. 

The 26-year-old has scored six of his nine goals at home this season and with his confidence in front of goal sky-high, he may bag at 11/8 with bet365 against one of the worst defences in the division.

Bournemouth vs Luton Tip: Dominic Solanke to score at any time – 11/8 with bet365

Burnley vs Everton predictions

(Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday)

Everton are a team transformed under Sean Dyche and the Toffees boss may enjoy his first trip back to Turf Moor since leaving Burnley in 2022.

The Clarets know all about Dyche’s transformative powers and will be wary of an Everton team that’s scored six and conceded none in those three wins.

The loss of defender Jarrad Branthwaite to suspension makes the visitors slightly vulnerable defensively, but not enough to be put off backing them at 23/20 with BetGoodwin

Everton vs Burnley odds
Burnley have taken four points from their last three games, an upturn in form, but they were thankful for an excellent performance from goalkeeper James Trafford in the 1-1 draw with Brighton. 

The Seagulls recorded 2.6 expected goals in that game and Burnley can’t afford to give up that many opportunities to Everton, who are seeking a sixth away win in the last seven road games in all competitions.

Burnley beat Sheffield United 5-0 last time out at Turf Moor but had lost their previous seven home games and are opposed with our final Premier League prediction from Saturday’s slate of games.

Burnley vs Everton Tip: Everton to win – 23/20 BetGoodwin

Wolves vs West Ham predictions

(Sky Sports Main Event, 2pm Sunday)

West Ham produced a positive response to their heavy loss at Fulham last weekend by beating Freiburg 2-0 in the Europa League on Thursday to secure a spot in the last 16. 

However, the relentless schedule is undoubtedly grinding David Moyes’ squad down and they may be worth taking on when they host Wolves.

The Hammers have only won one of their Premier League games following a European outing this season and could be without key midfielder Edson Alvarez, who picked up a knock against Freiburg.

West Ham vs Wolves odds
