Premier League predictions: Betting tips, 18/1 accumulator and odds for this weekend's games

Established 1994 Liverpool v Man United - 35/1 on Both Teams to Score VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Liverpool v Man United - Both Teams to Score - 90 Mins - Yes. No cash out. Get enhanced odds paid in Free Bets. No wagering. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 13/12/23 until 16:30 UK time on 17/12/23. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

There’s also a big game down at the bottom of the table on Saturday evening when Burnley take on Everton, while on Sunday Arsenal and Aston Villa are in action as they seek to keep up the pace in the title race. We’ve got individual match previews for several games on our football betting tips page. For the remaining matches, we’ve been through the to pick out our four favourite bets for the weekend. These can be combined together to make an accumulator that returns at over 18/1 with .

Premier League fixtures and odds December 15th | 8:00pm Home Draw Away Nottingham NFO 17/4 10/3 9/14 Tottenham TOT December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Bournemouth BOU 1/2 18/5 6/1 Luton LUT December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Newcastle NEW 5/6 3/1 16/5 Fulham FUL December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Chelsea CHE 2/9 11/2 12/1 Sheffield SHU December 16th | 3:00pm Home Draw Away Man City MCI 1/5 13/2 17/1 Crystal Palace CRY December 16th | 5:30pm Home Draw Away Burnley BUR 13/5 12/5 23/20 Everton EVE December 17th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Brentford BRE 11/5 11/4 6/5 Aston Villa AVL December 17th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away West Ham WHU 23/20 13/5 23/10 Wolves WOL December 17th | 2:00pm Home Draw Away Arsenal ARS 5/11 4/1 6/1 Brighton BRI December 17th | 4:30pm Home Draw Away Liverpool LIV 5/16 5/1 15/2 Man Utd MUN

Newcastle vs Fulham predictions (3pm Saturday) Eddie Howe’s odds in the next Premier League manager to leave market on have been slashed after a costly run of three straight defeats. On Wednesday, the Magpies saw their Champions League campaign brought to an early end. A 2-1 defeat to AC Milan saw them finish bottom of their group, meaning there will be no European football in the new year on Tyneside. That followed on from heavy away defeats to Tottenham and Everton In the league, although expect Howe’s team to bounce back against Fulham. Newcastle are odds-on to beat the Cottagers, but that may be underestimating an in-form opponent with the visitors having secured back-to-back 5-0 wins over West Ham and Nottingham Forest.



Having struggled for goals earlier in the season, Marco Silva’s team have now scored 16 in their last four games and could take advantage of an exhausted Newcastle team. A lengthy injury list has hampered Howe’s ability to rotate, but he has welcomed back Callum Wilson and others back recently to bolster the Magpies’ attack. Newcastle have only failed to score once at home in 12 games this season and may bag against a Fulham team missing Tim Ream from a defence that’s shipped seven goals in the last two away games. For our first Premier League prediction, we’re backing both teams to score at 7/10 with at St James’ Park. Newcastle vs Fulham Tip: Both teams to score – 7/10 with Unibet

Established 1994 Liverpool v Man United - 35/1 on Both Teams to Score VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Liverpool v Man United - Both Teams to Score - 90 Mins - Yes. No cash out. Get enhanced odds paid in Free Bets. No wagering. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 13/12/23 until 16:30 UK time on 17/12/23. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Bournemouth vs Luton predictions (3pm Saturday) Bournemouth are on a roll, chalking up four wins in their last five games, including a first-ever win at Old Trafford against Manchester United last week. Andoni Iraola’s methods are starting to bear fruit for the Cherries, who are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone. They are odds-on favourites on to continue their push for safety with a victory over Luton, who have lost their last three games, albeit two of those defeats were against Arsenal and Manchester City. The Hatters are one of only two sides in the league yet to keep a clean sheet this season and may struggle to keep Bournemouth’s in-form attack at bay.

The south coast side have scored two or more goals in five straight games and topscorer Dominic Solanke, in particular, is revelling in Iraola’s system. The former Liverpool striker took his tally for the season to nine in all competitions with the opener at Old Trafford. Solanke is far and away the biggest threat in this Bournemouth side, boasting an expected goals figure of 8.5, with Marcus Tavernier next with 2.2 xG. The 26-year-old has scored six of his nine goals at home this season and with his confidence in front of goal sky-high, he may bag at 11/8 with against one of the worst defences in the division. Bournemouth vs Luton Tip: Dominic Solanke to score at any time – 11/8 with bet365

Established 1994 Liverpool v Man United - 35/1 on Both Teams to Score VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Liverpool v Man United - Both Teams to Score - 90 Mins - Yes. No cash out. Get enhanced odds paid in Free Bets. No wagering. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 13/12/23 until 16:30 UK time on 17/12/23. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly

Burnley vs Everton predictions (Sky Sports Main Event, 5.30pm Saturday) Everton are a team transformed under Sean Dyche and the Toffees boss may enjoy his first trip back to Turf Moor since leaving Burnley in 2022. The Clarets know all about Dyche’s transformative powers and will be wary of an Everton team that’s scored six and conceded none in those three wins. The loss of defender Jarrad Branthwaite to suspension makes the visitors slightly vulnerable defensively, but not enough to be put off backing them at 23/20 with BetGoodwin.

Burnley have taken four points from their last three games, an upturn in form, but they were thankful for an excellent performance from goalkeeper James Trafford in the 1-1 draw with Brighton. The Seagulls recorded 2.6 expected goals in that game and Burnley can’t afford to give up that many opportunities to Everton, who are seeking a sixth away win in the last seven road games in all competitions. Burnley beat Sheffield United 5-0 last time out at Turf Moor but had lost their previous seven home games and are opposed with our final Premier League prediction from Saturday’s slate of games. Burnley vs Everton Tip: Everton to win – 23/20 BetGoodwin

Established 1994 Liverpool v Man United - 35/1 on Both Teams to Score VISIT SITE 18+ New Customers Only. Opt in, bet max £1 on Liverpool v Man United - Both Teams to Score - 90 Mins - Yes. No cash out. Get enhanced odds paid in Free Bets. No wagering. Free Bets expire in 7 days. Offer valid from 10:00 UK time on 13/12/23 until 16:30 UK time on 17/12/23. Card payments only. T&Cs apply, see below. begambleaware.org | Please gamble responsibly